Metrolink Chief Executive Officer Darren Kettle announces retirement effective February 2027 following a 37-year public service career. Concurrently, Los Angeles county assumes control of federal homeless services funding from LAHSA.

Metrolink Chief Executive Officer Darren Kettle will retire from the agency in early 2027, marking the end of a distinguished leadership tenure that began in September 2021. His departure follows a period of significant financial stabilization for the nation's third-largest commuter rail agency, which recently secured a $20 million state grant to balance its fiscal budget.

Kettle Retirement and Metrolink Stability

Darren Kettle confirmed his exit strategy on Tuesday, noting his last day with Metrolink will be February 26, 2027. The executive is retiring after 37 years of dedicated public service. His leadership has been pivotal in helping the agency recover from the severe operational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several years.

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Metrolink received critical financial assistance from the California State Transportation Agency to maintain current services during a challenging economic period. This $20 million lifeline allowed the agency to close its fiscal year without immediate service cuts. The Board of Directors will now oversee the executive search for Kettle's successor to ensure continuity in agency management.

Reflecting on his time in office, Kettle emphasized the importance of customer experience and community connection. He stated that he has valued hearing passenger stories and understanding how public transportation can better serve their needs. He promised riders that he will continue to see them on the train as he steps away from the public sector.

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Federal Homeless Funds Transfer to County

In a separate major development, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is officially losing control of federal funds for homeless services. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter finalized a settlement on Monday that transfers management of these resources to Los Angeles County government. This transition begins next month and will fully complete by the end of 2027.

This handoff represents the first time in decades that a different agency will manage these federal tax dollars. The annual homeless count and hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding will now be overseen by the county. The structure is designed to prevent disruptions for individuals relying on shelters, outreach teams, and housing programs.

While the nonprofit organizations will continue their existing work, the county will now handle the payments and perform checks on their services. This change aims to introduce greater transparency and accountability into the distribution of funds. The lawsuit that led to this change was filed by LAHSA after the Trump administration suspended the agency in June.

Judicial Criticism and Oversight Changes

During a hearing on Friday regarding the settlement, Judge David O. Carter issued harsh criticism of the previous oversight mechanisms. He described decades of failure by federal and local governments to fix oversight problems with L.A.'s homelessness dollars. He called the past situation an absolute dereliction of duty that failed the most vulnerable members of society.

Carter termed the previous arrangement a partnership in failure, noting that local government turned a blind eye to the distribution and transparency of funds. He emphasized that these funds were specifically meant to serve the absolute most vulnerable. The judge expressed deep disappointment over how the money was managed for so long.

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Under the new agreement, LAHSA runs the annual homeless count one final time before the county takes over completely. The county also assumes control of two key systems: the HMIS database for tracking services and the CES system for matching people with housing. LAHSA's federal role will then end, except for closing out old grants.

Future Funding and Legal Implications

The settlement ensures that LAHSA never receives another dollar of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD stated that the deal guarantees this funding prohibition. Gita O'Neill, LAHSA's interim CEO, maintained that the agency did not engage in wrongdoing and that the suspension lacked a legal foundation.

Despite the transfer of control, the region's annual request for federal funding remains on track. The agency is preparing to request approximately $240 million in federal funding for the current year. The settlement includes tighter checks on how this money is spent to ensure compliance and proper usage.

LAHSA has faced major problems in recent years while being overseen by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the county Board of Supervisors. The court will retain the power to enforce the agreement. This finalizes a long-standing dispute and redirects the management of critical social services to a new administrative structure.