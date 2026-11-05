METRO approves $40 million plan to repair roads, sidewalks along bus routes

Getting around Houston could mean a smoother ride for bus passengers as METRO moves forward with a $40 million investment to repair roads frequently traveled by its buses.

Getting around Houston could mean a smoother ride for bus passengers as METRO moves forward with a $40 million investment to repair roads frequently traveled by its buses.

The METRO board unanimously approved the funding, which will go toward improving roadways, sidewalks and bus stops along busy transit routes. However, the decision faced criticism from transit advocates who argue the money could be better spent improving bus service. METRO Interim President and CEO Thomas Jaisen said the $40 million represents a small portion of the agency’s $1.7 billion budget.

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He said the investment will help improve road conditions, reduce disruptions and create a smoother experience for both passengers and drivers.

“Everybody has a right to their opinion. I would argue that this is an outstanding use of METRO resources. We are authorized under state law to make these types of investments. It is the roadway by which we ride on,” Jaisen said.

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The transit advocacy group LINK Houston disagrees with the decision, arguing the funding should instead be used to improve transit service for riders. METRO says it has invested in road repairs in the past but is expanding those efforts through a partnership with the City of Houston. In a statement, the city said the two agencies will work together to identify roadways and corridors along METRO routes that need priority attention.

Jaisen said METRO will evaluate the investment’s impact by looking at on-time bus performance, feedback from riders and drivers, and the condition of its buses. There is no set completion date for the work. The timeline will depend on individual projects and other infrastructure improvements already underway through the Texas Department of Transportation and the city. Jaisen expects the infrastructure investment to continue into METRO’s next budget cycle.