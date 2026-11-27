METR researcher Nikola Jurkovic warns of catastrophic AI risks by 2027, advising families to stockpile essentials amid fears of widespread unemployment and infrastructure breaches.

Nikola Jurkovic, a researcher at the non-profit organization METR, issued a stark warning to his family during the recent Thanksgiving holiday, advising them to stockpile food, water, and physical cash. Jurkovic, who works for the Anthropic -aligned entity known for testing advanced artificial intelligence systems for serious risks, expressed deep uncertainty about the future. He stated that this was the first Thanksgiving where he was not sure his family would live to see the next one.

Jurkovic Predicts 2027 AI Crisis

Nikola Jurkovic believes that the year 2027 could bring an artificial intelligence-driven crisis worse than any in living memory. He outlined three specific dangerous scenarios: an AI system spiraling out of control and breaching critical infrastructure, bad actors using AI to build biological weapons, and world leaders handing too much power to machines. He estimates there is a five to twenty percent chance that people will not be able to celebrate the holidays at the end of 2027. Jurkovic put the odds of humanity being destroyed or disempowered by the end of 2030 at roughly a coin toss.

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AI Risks and Job Displacement

The METR researcher pointed to incidents this year in which AI systems were reportedly used by multiple companies, noting that the damage so far has mostly been financial. He warned that most jobs that exist today could disappear, leaving a majority of the world unemployed within a decade. Jurkovic argued that plans people are making for the next one to five years, including education, careers, and starting a family, could be derailed entirely. He mentioned that friends with young children have expressed worries that their kids may not live to attend grade school.

Preparedness and Global Regulation

Jurkovic advised families to keep about two weeks worth of food and water on hand and to hold some physical cash in case online banking fails. He argued that there is still a narrow window to act and urged strict global regulation to slow the AI race. He pointed to the European Union AI Act as evidence that Europe can set safety standards American companies end up following. He called on computer scientists, engineers, economists, and philosophers to redirect their careers toward AI safety work.

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Pushback from Political Critics

Breitbart social media director and conservative commentator criticized Jurkovic's assessment, claiming that far-left forces see AI safety as a vehicle to enact political power grabs through AI Global Governance. The commentator stated that a well-funded ecosystem is devoted to amplifying fear with globalist political control as the cure. They argued that telling people they may never celebrate Thanksgiving again is not the solution and emphasized that preparedness, not panic, is the path forward.

Personal Assessments and Peer Views

Jurkovic was careful to frame his numerical predictions as his own personal assessments rather than established probabilities. He acknowledged that he sees higher risks than many of his peers in the field of artificial intelligence development. Despite the pushback, he insisted that the danger of politically motivated individuals using threats to seize power is real. He urged ordinary people to talk about AI risks with friends and push politicians for global rules to mitigate these existential threats.