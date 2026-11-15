MetLife Stadium Fire Resolved: No Injuries After Jets Loss to Bills Sparks Wild Scenes

A postgame tent fire near the MetLife Stadium train station was extinguished with no injuries after the Jets fell 31-12 to the Buffalo Bills, a game in which quarterback Geno Smith suffered a concussion and an ankle injury.

Wild scenes unfolded outside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday evening when a structure fire broke out near the train station just hours after the New York Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills. Thick black smoke and bright orange flames were visible to fans and passersby in the postgame area as emergency crews rushed to the scene. The blaze occurred in a tent adjacent to Lot A next to the AMEX gate, right beside the stadium's train station entrance.

The New Jersey State Police responded to reports of smoke at approximately 5:51 p.m., shortly after the conclusion of the NFL game. Sergeant First Class Charles Marchan confirmed that troopers arrived to find visible flames in the unoccupied tent. Fire personnel from NJSEA, Moonachie, and Carlstadt quickly extinguished the blaze without incident. Authorities reported no injuries to the public or emergency responders on the scene.

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ESPN reporter Rich Cimini was among the first to alert the public to the incident, posting on X that a structure fire had been announced inside the now-empty stadium. He advised attendees to avoid the east plaza of the stadium on the train station side due to billowing smoke. Roughly twenty minutes after the initial reports, Cimini confirmed that the emergency had been resolved. However, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

The chaotic fire incident overshadowed a difficult day for the New York Jets, who suffered a humiliating 31-12 defeat to their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills. The loss dropped the Jets to a dismal 2-8 record in the 2026 season. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen controlled the game with 196 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also scoring twice on the ground. Bills running back James Cook added a massive 157 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a spectacular 74-yard touchdown run.

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The Jets' struggles were compounded by significant injuries to their offensive stars. Starting quarterback Geno Smith endured a brutal hit that triggered the concussion protocol, sending him crashing to the turf. Although Smith briefly returned, he ultimately suffered a severe ankle injury that ended his participation in the game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik was forced to step in and hold down the offense in his absence. Klubnik completed 11 of his 20 passes for 137 yards and threw one interception before the final whistle blew.

With the season slipping away, the New York Jets now face a critical opportunity to regroup. The team is scheduled to travel to face the winless Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday in East Rutherford. Coaches and players are looking to turn their fortunes around after a day marked by both on-field defeat and off-field chaos. The Daily Mail reached out to the New York Jets organization for an official comment regarding the fire and the game results.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of stadium operations following major sporting events. While the fire caused temporary alarm and smoke issues, the swift response from local emergency services ensured that public safety was maintained. The Jets must now focus on recovery and preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

As the 2026 NFL season progresses, the Jets will hope to use this loss as a catalyst for improvement. The defense and special teams will need to perform better to support a struggling offense. The community in East Rutherford remains supportive of the team despite the tough losses and the dramatic events of Sunday evening.