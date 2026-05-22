Methylene Blue Investigated for Enhancing Hair Follicle Health

A study conducted at the University of Maryland emphasized the unique properties of methylene blue, originally used as a textile dye, by investigating its potential benefits in rejuvenating hair follicles. The findings showed that the compound boosted stem cell growth and survival, lowered oxidative stress, and improved regenerative activity, suggesting its potential as a future hair growth treatment. Preliminary studies also highlighted methylene blue's ability to protect hair follicle stem cells from damage induced by GLP-1, a class of drugs leading to hair loss.

A bright blue liquid with a unique history, methylene blue , has attracted attention due to its potential benefits for health, anti-aging, mood, and brain enhancement properties.

Research suggests that methylene blue, originally developed as a textile dye, can have therapeutic applications beyond treated malaria and cyanide poisoning. Furthermore, a study conducted at the University of Maryland (UMD) investigated the compound's ability to rejuvenate hair follicles, focusing on human hair follicle stem cells and potential enhancements to hair growth. The results showed that methylene blue boosted stem cell growth and survival, lowered oxidative stress, and improved regenerative activity, indicating its potential as a future hair growth treatment.

The findings were particularly promising for those using GLP-1, a class of drugs that significantly contributes to hair loss due to rapid weight loss. Preliminary studies showed that pre-treating hair follicle stem cells with methylene blue could protect them from damage induced by GLP-1, offering hope for real-world benefits without the need for invasive treatments.

However, more research is required to confirm these early findings and establish appropriate dosages, safety concerns, and benefits in human trials





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Methylene Blue Hair Growth Human Hair Follicle Stem Cells Anti-Aging Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress Wound Closure Regenerative Activity Hair Loss GLP-1S Oxidative Stress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Reveals Due Date for Alleged Baby, Teases Sex RevealFormer OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue is giving fans details on her alleged pregnancy, including the baby's due date

Read more »

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Blue Jays vs. Yankees, MLB Games TodayNo FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if it wins for Blue Jays vs. Yankees. New users only.

Read more »

A new sporting event’s controversial pitch: Performance-enhancing drugs welcomeThe Enhanced Games, taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, support “safe, responsible, and clinically supervised use of performance enhancements.”

Read more »

Former Prince Andrew Is Now Being Investigated by Police for Possible Sex CrimesThames Valley Police said their investigation includes an alleged 2010 encounter with an Epstein victim.

Read more »