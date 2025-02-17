Methanogens: Unlocking the Potential of Subsurface Carbon

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln research team has discovered that methanogens, microorganisms common in low-oxygen environments, can dissolve calcium carbonate, releasing methane and impacting carbon sequestration strategies.

A research team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the role of methanogens in the global carbon cycle . Methanogens, microorganisms commonly found in low-oxygen environments like aquifers, soil, and permafrost, have been shown to propel their growth by dissolving calcium carbonate , one of Earth's most abundant minerals. This process produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas and a potential biofuel.

The study, led by Professor Karrie Weber and Lecturer Nicole Fiore, challenges the prevailing belief that carbonate minerals, which store roughly 80% of Earth's carbon, are stable at elevated pH levels. The team's findings suggest that in certain locations where subsurface carbon is sequestered as carbonates and conditions support microbial life, this sequestered carbon could be converted to methane, particularly in underground hydrogen energy reservoirs. This has significant implications for carbon sequestration strategies and the development of sustainable bioenergy sources.The research began with a mud sample from an alkaline saline wetland in Lincoln, Nebraska. Using a technique called genome-resolved metagenomics, the researchers analyzed the genomes of microorganisms surviving in a controlled culture environment containing both hydrogen and calcium carbonate. This revealed a small community of microorganisms, including five types of bacteria and methanogens, attached to the surface of the carbonate mineral. By carefully controlling the pH level throughout the experiment, the team was able to definitively attribute the mineral dissolution to microbial metabolism rather than fluctuations in the culture's chemistry. The discovery opens up new avenues for exploring the role of methanogens in bioenergy production and provides a deeper understanding of carbon flow through the environment





