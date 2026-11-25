If any lead particles remain in the air at the time of snowfall, it could create an 'acid rain' effect.

U.S. Army detonated 5 tons of lead azide , a highly explosive bomb-making material, on Wednesday morning after discovering earlier this year that the material had become unstable.

Officials determined that a controlled detonation was the safest way to prevent a potential disaster and sought to carry it out before falling temperatures could further destabilize the material. , health experts and environmentalists over the possibility that the explosion could release toxic lead particles into the air and deposit them on surrounding surfaces.

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After several delays, the Army carried out the detonation at 9 a.m. CT, The National Weather Service has now issued a winter weather advisory for the area, warning that 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall across southeastern Iowa and northeastern Missouri beginning at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday. Snow could fall through 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

If any lead particles remain in the air at the time snow starts to fall, AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva toldthat the snow could gather those particles and bring them to the surface, comparing it to “acid rain. ” Should that occur, it might improve air quality.

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However, the lead particles would then be on the ground, which isn’t “good news,” DaSilva said.

“That is a concern, that if there’s anything left in the air…if it snows or does any type of precipitation, it could gather some of those lead particles and bring them down to the surface,” DaSilva said, adding that children should not play in or eat any snow that falls. If the snow does gather lead particles and bring them to the surface, once it melts, it could contaminate the soil.

However, as of noon ET Wednesday, approximately two hours after the detonation, Environmental Protection Agency air quality monitors in the potential fallout area were reporting zero lead concentration at all monitoring stations.

“ALL EPA real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region,” the EPA posted on X. “EPA monitors never stopped collecting data throughout the event. ” Federal officials said during a press conference following the detonation that no infrastructure damage had been reported. They also attributed the visible plume during the explosion to the deployment of 3,600 gallons of aqueous foam.

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Some types of firefighting foam contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances , commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which can contaminate drinking water and pose health risks. President Donald Trump, as well as several administration officials and federal agencies, praised the detonation as exceeding expectations. The worst of the snow is expected around the St. Louis area and slightly south, which is not included in the lead azide fallout maps shared by the U.S. Army.

Residents who evacuated their homes ahead of the detonation will be notified when it is safe to return. Snow could begin falling as early as 6 p.m. CT. Once residents return home, officials advised them to clean outdoor surfaces, particularly areas frequently touched by children, such as playground equipment and decks. Environmental sampling will also continue after the detonation to assess potential contamination and determine whether additional cleanup measures are necessary.