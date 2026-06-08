Meteorologist Steve Knight: Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday after two sunny days

WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

It will continue to be sunny and comfortable with a light breeze and highs in the low 80s. Comfortably cool conditions are expected tonight with lows around 60.

Very pleasant conditions are expected again tomorrow with lots of sunshine. By Wednesday it will be warmer and a bit more humid with a few isolated thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will build back into the region for the second half of this week. The threat for storms will also increase by the end of the week as well.

A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers. Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police. Drivers in Snyder County witnessed some unusual overhead traffic after a plane made an emergency landing on Saturday morning.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said the emotional manipulation used in romance scams is what makes them particularly effective.





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