Meteor and Eruption Coincide Over Mount Mayon, Sparking UFO Speculation and Scientific Explanation

A green fireball streaked behind an erupting Mount Mayon, followed by a mysterious white light. Experts explain the event as a satellite glint and a coincidental, spectacular capture of a meteor disintegrating in the atmosphere.

A remarkable celestial and geological event unfolded over Mount Mayon in the Philippines on May 25, captivating observers and scientists alike. Around 10:30 p.m., multiple cameras captured a dazzling green fireball streaking behind the active volcano, which was in the midst of an effusive eruption.

The footage, shared by afarTV, showed the meteor's bright trail juxtaposed against the glowing orange lava flows. Immediately following the meteor's passage, a small, bright white light was seen rising in the sky. This secondary phenomenon sparked widespread speculation, with many social media users suggesting it might be an unidentified flying object ascending.

However, theoretical physicist Avi Loeb quickly offered a prosaic explanation: the light was most likely the glint of sunlight reflecting off a communications satellite. With over 10,000 such satellites orbiting Earth, such coincidences are not improbable. The event was described by NASA's Bill Cooke as a 'gorgeous video of an unusual coincidence,' a 'wonderful' juxtaposition of two powerful natural forces. Volcanologist Rebecca Williams emphasized the spectacle of seeing a volcanic eruption paired with a meteor.

Physicist Peter Brown noted that while the video might suggest a crash landing, the meteoroid likely vaporized completely in the atmosphere, a common outcome for small fireballs. Initial reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) claimed the meteor struck the volcano's northern slopes, but after a thorough review of seismic, infrasound, and additional camera data, the agency corrected its assessment. PHIVOLCS confirmed that the meteor disintegrated harmlessly in the atmosphere and did not impact the volcano.

A local resident from Los Baños described the fireball as terrifyingly bright, burning green and white for less than a second before disappearing into the clouds. While the coincidence appears rare, the probability is heightened by Mount Mayon's status as the Philippines' most active volcano, which had been under continuous camera surveillance for 140 consecutive days of effusive eruption at the time of the meteor's appearance. This persistent monitoring increased the chances of capturing such a dual phenomenon





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Meteor Mount Mayon Volcanic Eruption UFO Satellite Philippines PHIVOLCS Avi Loeb NASA Coincidence

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