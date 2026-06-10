Metcalf Family Voices Grief as Killer Receives 35‑Year Sentence for Fatal Stabbing

Collin County jurors sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years for the murder of 17‑year‑old Austin Metcalf. The Metcalf family delivered powerful victim impact statements, revealing ongoing trauma, a new scholarship, and harassment they face, while the district attorney hailed the verdict as a message against violence.

A Collin County jury delivered a 35‑year prison sentence to Karmelo Anthony after finding him guilty of murdering 17‑year‑old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco on April 2, 2025.

The sentencing hearing, held in the adjourned Collin County Courthouse, turned into a deeply emotional occasion as members of the Metcalf family took the stand to deliver victim impact statements. Austin's mother, Megan Metcalf, spoke about the morning she packed her son a snack and embraced him before he left for practice, never imagining it would be their last goodbye.

She described the lingering pain that will accompany her family for the rest of their lives, insisting that the court's decision does not merely make a news headline but reflects a permanent reality for those who loved Austin. Her twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, addressed Anthony directly, asking him to look him in the eye and expressing his struggle to find forgiveness, noting that "you still have air while my brother is six feet under" and that the empty doorway where Austin once stood remains shut each day.

Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf, recounted watching his sons train together and announced the establishment of a scholarship in Austin's memory, a gesture intended to preserve his son's legacy through education. He also disclosed the harassment his family has endured since the murder, including multiple swatting calls targeting both him and his wife.

Jeff lamented the constraints of a gag order that has limited his ability to defend his family's reputation and emphasized that the case transcends any racial narrative, framing it instead as a matter of basic human morality. He urged the community to recognize that "we all bleed the same color" and warned that those who perpetuate violence will face consequences.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis highlighted the broader significance of{the verdict, calling it a moment of accountability that resonated beyond the county's borders. He reminded the public that, despite the emotional turmoil surrounding the case, the judicial process was allowed to run its course, resulting in a sentence that signals a zero‑tolerance stance toward violent crime. Willis thanked the jurors for their service and pledged continued protection for schools and support for victims and their families.

While Anthony's defense maintained that the stabbing was an act of self‑defense, the jury rejected that argument, concluding that the prosecution's evidence demonstrated a deliberate and unlawful killing. The sentencing marks the culmination of a year‑long legal battle that has drawn national attention, leaving the Metcalf family to mourn their loss while navigating the aftermath of a tragedy that forever altered their community





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Karmelo Anthony Sentencing Austin Metcalf Murder Victim Impact Statements Collin County Court Violent Crime Accountability

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