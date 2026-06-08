MetaMask launches AI agent wallet with built-in security for every crypto trade

The launch comes as AI agents increasingly emerge as participants in crypto markets, executing trades and managing capital on behalf of users.

The launch comes as AI agents increasingly emerge as participants in crypto markets, executing trades and managing capital on behalf of users. MetaMask launched a self-custodial AI agent wallet that allows autonomous software to trade across DeFi while keeping users in control through spending limits, protocol allowlists and two-factor authentication for risky transactions.

The wallet's main selling point is security: every transaction undergoes simulation, threat scanning and MEV protection, while transactions deemed safe are backed by up to $10,000 in coverage through MetaMask's Transaction Protection program. MetaMask launched a new self-custodial wallet designed for AI agents, allowing autonomous software to trade across decentralized finance while keeping users in control of their funds, the Consensys-owned wallet provider said Monday.

The new MetaMask Agent Wallet gives AI agents access to swaps, perpetual futures, prediction markets and liquidity provisioning across Ethereum-compatible blockchains. The launch comes as AI agents increasingly emerge as participants in crypto markets, executing trades and managing capital on behalf of users. MetaMask is pitching security as the wallet's key differentiator. The product is available through a limited early-access program, with a broader rollout planned in the next few months.

According to the company, every transaction initiated by an agent is automatically subjected to transaction simulation, threat scanning powered and MEV protection before execution. Transactions flagged as malicious will require human approval through two-factor authentication. MetaMask said transactions deemed safe are covered by its Transaction Protection program, which provides up to $10,000 in protection against losses.

Users can choose between a default "Guard Mode," which enforces spending limits, protocol allowlists and approval requirements, and an opt-in "Beast Mode" that reduces prompts while still requiring approval for potentially malicious transactions.

"The next great expansion of the onchain economy won't be driven by humans alone," Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin said in a statement. "Agents will manage real capital and make real financial decisions, and the infrastructure underneath has to be worthy of that. " BTC, ETH, XRP and others pulled back from their overnight highs as Iran-Israel tensions and oil rally triggered risk aversion in Asian stocks.5 hours ago





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