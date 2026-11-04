Metallica Rose Harrison Faces Court After Arrested for Killing Husband and Son at Great Wolf Lodge

Metallica Rose Harrison was arrested for the fatal stabbings of her husband Charles and their 3‑year‑old son Tristan at a Great Wolf Lodge. Prosecutors seek to amend her affidavit and she will be arraigned on January 7, 2027.

Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, was arrested on October 12, 2026 after police arrived at a Great Wolf Lodge hotel in Scotrun, Pennsylvania. She is accused of stabbing her husband, Charles Harrison, and their 3‑year‑old son, Tristan, to death during a family vacation.

Accusations and Initial Statements

When police entered the room, they found Harrison with stab wounds on her wrist and neck. She reportedly called 911 around 3 p.m. that day to admit she had killed the couple. In the original affidavit, Harrison described Tristan as having received one stab wound to the chest, a detail prosecutors now argue is incorrect.

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The Monroe County District Attorney has requested that the affidavit be amended to state that the child suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and that Harrison had previously provided a statement indicating she was suicidal and not an idiot. Harrison waived her right to a preliminary hearing on November 3, 2026, allowing the case to proceed directly to the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas.

Prosecutorial Strategy and Court Proceedings

With the preliminary hearing waived, prosecutors will present evidence directly to the judge. Harrison's formal arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2027, at the Monroe County Courthouse. She has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide but has yet to enter a plea.

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Detective Anglemey of the Pocono Township Police Department, who has served since 2008 and was promoted in 2024, is investigating the case. Prosecutors also noted that the original affidavit omitted Harrison's role as a co‑affiant in the investigation, which is now being corrected.

Community Response and Memorials

The Bradford County Branch YMCA plans a candlelight vigil for Tristan, 3, and Charles, 36, on November 2 from 6 p.m. The vigil will honor the victims and offer a space for collective grief. Harrison reportedly told rescuers that she had been "working so hard every day to be the best person" she could.

Following the arrest, Harrison allegedly told the 911 operator that her family "were already gone in the bed in the living room" and expressed remorse, saying, "My husband and son are already gone. I'm sorry." She also claimed she had envisioned a happy family life from childhood, adding, "It wasn't supposed to end like this."

Next Steps and Legal Outcomes

If found guilty, Harrison could face significant penalties under Pennsylvania homicide statutes. Her case will be closely monitored, with the next major court appearance on January 7, 2027. The community remains in mourning while the legal process unfolds.