Kaiyodo Confirms Metal Gear Solid Boss Figure Release for Q2 2027 at Discounted Price

Kaiyodo unveils a new Revoltech figure of The Boss from Metal Gear Solid Delta, available for preorder at £94.99 with a Q2 2027 release window.

Japanese manufacturer Kaiyodo has officially confirmed that its highly anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR117 The Boss Action Figure will be available for purchase between April and June 2027. This concrete timeline for the second quarter of next year gives long-suffering fans of the franchise a tangible milestone to anticipate while waiting for news on new game titles. The release represents a significant moment for collectors who have waited over a decade for substantial new Metal Gear Solid merchandise.

The figure captures The Boss in her iconic Soviet-made sneaking suit with unprecedented accuracy for a physical collectible. Kaiyodo has utilized specialized metallic paint to perfectly replicate the fabric texture seen in the 2025 remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. This attention to visual detail ensures that the character looks exactly as she appears on screen during the tragic events of the original narrative.

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Articulation serves as a major focus of this release, granting the figure unique full-body movement capabilities. Collectors can pose the character in realistic stances that reflect her status as a master soldier and mentor. The design allows for dynamic positioning during close-quarters combat scenarios or while wielding various firearms found in the series.

Minute details bring the character to life, including movable eyeballs that capture the stern expression characteristic of the soldier. The craftsmanship extends to every aspect of the figure, allowing enthusiasts to recreate specific moments from the game. Fans can replicate The Boss devastating close-quarters combat techniques with precision.

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Completing the display is an extensive array of accessories that reference key items from the Metal Gear Solid storyline. The Boss comes equipped with her signature assault rifle, which has been modified into a pistol with a shortened barrel. This weapon is designed to fit with an unlimited magazine accessory, adding to the realism of the combat scenes enthusiasts can recreate.

Additional equipment included in the package enhances the historical context of the character and the game world. Owners receive a miniature nuclear warhead, a launcher mechanism, and a propulsion rocket motor intended for firing sequences. These items are crucial for staging scenes that involve the heavy weaponry and tactical nukes prevalent in the Metal Gear Solid universe.

A significant selling point for fans is the compatibility with other products in the Metal Gear Solid line. Kaiyodo recommends pairing The Boss figure with their separately sold Naked Snake action figure. This combination enables collectors to reconstruct the brutal and heartbreaking final showdown between mentor and student. Their relationship defines the entire overarching narrative of the franchise, making this physical representation particularly poignant.

The figure will be available for preorders through the retailer Comics & Cocktails starting now. The listed price is £94.99, which reflects a discount from the standard retail price of £119.99. This pricing structure makes the detailed collectible more accessible to a broader range of fans and collectors who wish to add it to their shelves.

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The estimated release window for the action figure is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. This timeframe places the availability between April and June of next year. For enthusiasts who have been waiting for significant Metal Gear Solid news since The Phantom Pain, this scheduled release provides a concrete milestone to look forward to in the coming years.

This release comes at a time when anticipation for a true new installment in the series is at a peak. While Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater recently returned Naked Snake to the spotlight, a proper new game remains elusive. The 2027 release of this figure offers a tangible celebration of the legacy while the gaming community waits for future announcements from Konami. The figure stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the series and its complex characters.