More than 50 vehicles were damaged after drivers hit metal objects on northbound I-35. See what witnesses said and what police are checking.

Thanksgiving travel turned into a nightmare for dozens of drivers after metal debris scattered across northbound Interstate 35 in Denton, damaging more than 50 vehicles and forcing a temporary highway shutdown.

Denton police said they received more than two dozen calls about flat tires Thursday night. Officers estimated more than 50 vehicles were affected as drivers ran over metal objects in the roadway. Rylie Capps and her husband, Josh, were traveling through the area on their way to WinStar when they noticed several cars pulled over. They didn't realize their vehicle would soon be among them.

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Both tires on the driver's side had been punctured. The couple put on a spare tire, then had to make several stops on the way home to Denton to put air in the second tire.