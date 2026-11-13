Meta Tests Takes Prediction Market App With Cred Points for Employees

Meta has started internal testing of a prediction market app called Takes that lets employees wager cred points instead of real money. The app, previously known as Arena, may or may not be released to the public.

Meta has started internal testing of a prediction market app called Takes that lets employees wager cred points instead of real money, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The app, previously known as Arena, is being tested internally by Meta employees. The app allows users to wager on the outcome of certain questions or events using cred, which stands for credibility. If the wager is correct, the user wins cred points. If the bet is wrong, they lose points.

Also read Polymarket confirms layoffs as prediction market giant undergoes major restructuring

Internal Testing Of Meta Prediction App Takes

As of Thursday, one of the questions on the app was whether former Apple CEO Tim Cook will take over Nvidia now that Jensen Huang has resigned, as President Trump has urged. This shows the type of event contracts users can trade on. It is unclear if Meta is planning to release the app to the public. Testing a product under development by employees is typically a step a company takes before a wider launch.

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Meta regularly uses a process known as dogfooding, where it tests new apps, products and features among its employees before releasing them to the public. Some tested products never make it to the public, while others will be tweaked or get different names down the line. Meta declined to comment or give a timetable for a public release.

The testing phase follows a report from June when CEO Mark Zuckerberg directed employees to build a standalone prediction market app that would use points. At the time, the app was going by the name Arena. Meta had not ruled out eventually allowing real-money betting, though the Journal's report does not say whether real-money contracts remain a possibility. Zuckerberg has not publicly said anything about releasing a prediction market app.

Zuckerberg Plans Building 50 New Apps

It is reportedly part of a broader effort by Zuckerberg to create more apps responding to social behavior online, especially amid concerns that Meta's existing apps like Instagram and Facebook have peaked. During an employee meeting in the spring, Zuckerberg said that he and Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer, had discussed building as many as 50 new apps, according to a recording reviewed by the Journal.

A fake currency would mark a major change from dominant platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, which allow users to place bets on everything from pop culture and sports to political events. But it could also help Meta's app evade the scrutiny that prediction market giants like Kalshi and Polymarket have drawn. New York's Letitia James, along with dozens of Native tribes and the casino industry, have been fighting in court to have the industry regulated by state commissioners.

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They have accused prediction markets of registering as commodities trading businesses to skirt the legal regulations and taxes that apply to gambling platforms and casinos. Critics have argued that Kalshi and Polymarket are also harmful to Gen Zers, who have helped the apps surge in popularity. The platforms can serve as an alternative way for people ages 18 to 20 to bet on games, since they are too young to legally gamble on sportsbooks.

Kalshi And Polymarket Reject Legal Claims

Kalshi and Polymarket have repeatedly rejected the claims, comparing the lawsuits to political theater and an attempt at inciting a media hit. The platforms have seen a meteoric rise in popularity since Kalshi launched in the US in July 2021 and Polymarket in December 2025. Kalshi controls an estimated 90% of the US market for prediction platforms, while Polymarket is the second-largest platform in the space.

Real-money platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are facing lawsuits from states that accuse them of offering illegal gambling. The platforms maintain that their event contracts are legal and fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Speaking at the Cantor Convergence conference on Friday, Commodity and Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig criticized states for pursuing these cases. He added that the disputes should be raised to the Supreme Court.

Somebody says it is gambling, somebody says it is a derivative, Selig said. That is not something that should be at the risk of going to jail.