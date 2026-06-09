Meta's Relaxed Content Rules Linked to Surge in Abusive Comments Targeting Lawmakers

A new report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate finds that after Meta relaxed its content moderation policies, abusive and racist comments targeting US lawmakers tripled, with violent threats and hate speech quadrupling. The data, derived from analyzing nearly 8 million Facebook comments, indicates a direct correlation between reduced enforcement and increased online harm. Meta claims oversight did not increase hate in 2025, but researchers and lawmakers dispute this, noting the deletion of evidence before the report's release. Experts warn that the changes prioritize engagement over safety, contributing to a climate of fear that impacts political participation.

Recent internal communications from Meta reveal that the company has acknowledged its own efforts policing speech had gone too far and that it would relax the rules around what speech was allowed.

Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, wrote in a statement: We have been over-enforcing our rules, limiting legitimate political debate and censoring too much trivial content and subjecting too many people to frustrating enforcement actions. However, independent research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) suggests these changes have had severe consequences.

The researchers analyzed about 8 million Facebook comments and found that abusive and racist comments targeting both Republican and Democrat lawmakers tripled in the six months after the new rules were put in place. Some categories of abusive comments documented by the researchers saw even sharper rises, with violent threats and hate speech quadrupling during the same period.

The report cites specific examples of gendered and racist abuse directed at lawmakers like US representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Byron Daniels of Florida. These comments were not taken down by Meta. The CCDH researchers also found that threats against President Trump more than doubled in the six months after Meta overhauled its rules. Many of the comments, which included direct threats to his life, could have been classified as felony offenses, the researchers say.

To assess the impact of these rule changes, CCDH's researchers chose 100 members of the House of Representatives made up of the 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats with the most followers on Facebook. Then the researchers scraped nearly 8 million comments on Facebook posts made by those lawmakers in the six months before and after Meta's policy changes.

The researchers used an AI system trained to identify comments in the dataset that were likely to violate Meta's current policies in three areas: violence and incitement, hateful conduct, or bullying and harassment. Comments that violated Meta's policies around violent threats quadrupled, from 1,800 in the six months before the changes to 7,600 in the six months after. Hate speech comments also quadrupled, from 6,900 to 30,000.

Comments that broke Meta's rules on bullying and harassment doubled, from 15,700 to 39,900. A Meta spokesperson tells WIRED: We regularly issue public reports tracking violating content on our platforms, and the prevalence of hateful conduct did not increase throughout 2025. The spokesperson added that the company could not address the report's claims directly without seeing the research in its entirety.

WIRED did provide a list of the abusive comments cited in the report, but Meta did not comment on these. Hours before the report was published, many of the examples were deleted from Facebook. Senator John Curtis, a Republican from Utah and a member of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said in a statement to CCDH: When companies reduce oversight in areas like violence, hate, and harassment, it should not be any surprise to see those harms increase.

The report also references internal data from Meta from 2025, which show how the company cut its proactive content moderation enforcement by roughly half in the months following its policy changes. The report's authors write: The surge in abuse and the collapse in enforcement track one another almost exactly.

While Meta claimed its decision to relax rules around abusive content was driven by free speech principles, experts say that extremist content like the comments covered in this report are the type of content that has been shown to be the most engaging on social media platforms. Nina Jankowicz, the CEO of the American Sunlight Project who briefly led the Disinformation Governance Board under President Joe Biden, says: Threats and abuse perform well, as do the responses to the threats and abuse.

They keep users scrolling and keep eyeballs on ads. By divesting from content moderation, platforms are amplifying abusive content, saving on the 'expense' of keeping their platform safe, and falling into political lockstep with an administration that claims content moderation is censorship.

Imran Ahmed, the CEO of Center for Countering Digital Hate, tells WIRED: We've seen a horrifying trend of political violence, from the latest attack on the president to the murder of Charlie Kirk to the assassination of Melissa Hortman and her husband. Lawmakers are canceling town halls; they're moving them off online. Election officials are leaving the job. Representatives are saying in public the fear of being targeted shapes how they vote.

I don't see how publishing, amplifying, and failing to enforce your own rules against this kind of harassment, threats, and identity-based hate can in any way be portrayed as a moral act. I think it takes incredible levels of duplicity to claim that





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