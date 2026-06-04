Meta's latest AI tool gives creators a 'brainstorming partner'

Meta's Creator Assistant AI can analyze your past posts to help with future content plans.

a"brainstorming partner.

" It's built into the Facebook dashboard and is being pitched as a novel way to understand traffic analytics and that sort of thing. "Rather than analyzing a bunch of different dashboards and charts, creators can simply go to their dashboard on Facebook and ask creator assistant the questions they want answered, like why a particular reel outperformed the rest, or how their audience has shifted over time," the company wrote in a blog.

"Creator assistant is conversational, so they can keep asking follow-up questions to dig deeper. " This certainly seems easier than being glued to an analytics page, but that assumes the information presented is factual. AI chatbots have a tendency to, you know,Creator assistant can also offer advice as to what type of content to make. The tool will provide"clear, actionable responses based on each creators' own specific Facebook presence.

" Meta says these ideas will also be inspired by what's already trending on Facebook. However, Facebook isn't exactly the hippest algorithm on the block and there's always the possibility of making some cringeworthy content when Creator assistant is rolling out right now on Facebook to creators in the US, Canada and India. Meta says it's coming to more countries in a few months. There is one final danger here worth considering.

This tool will likely require full access to a creator's account, in order to take a peek at analytics and uploaded content. Meta recently released an AI support assistant to help people with account recovery on Facebook and Instagram. This tool required access to account information andJUST IN: Instagram account of the Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force has seemingly been hacked by Iranian operatives. Just how easy was it?

Hackers reportedly gained entry into accounts simply by asking. The magic of generative AI! The internet was, Sephora and a high-ranking Space Force official. You'll have to decide if this kind of risk is worth getting ideas on viral trends or whatever.





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