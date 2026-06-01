Meta Ray-Ban AR Glasses Get Major Boost with New Developer Apps for Productivity, Gaming and More

Meta's $800 Ray-Ban AR glasses see a rapid expansion in functionality via a new developer platform that brings third-party apps for tasks, cooking, travel, gaming, sports and smart home control.

Meta has expanded the capabilities of its Ray-Ban smart glasses with the launch of a developer platform in mid-May. Previously limited to a small set of apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Spotify and Apple Music, the $800 AR glasses now boast a growing library of third-party applications thanks to developer contributions.

These new apps enhance productivity, convenience, and entertainment. For tasks like grocery shopping, DisplayList keeps a to-do list visible on the lens for hands-free checking. Philips Hue integration allows direct control of smart lights using gestures. Cooks can follow recipes step-by-step without touching a phone, setting timers within each instruction.

Travelers can use Phrasebook to access common phrases in Japanese, Spanish, German, and French, with phonetic aids for pronunciation. On the entertainment side, Dino Run offers a minimalist Chrome Dino game controlled by pinching and swiping. More complex gaming is possible too: Doom can be played with gestures for shooting and movement. A Tamagotchi-inspired virtual pet game called Glimmer lets users care for a creature that evolves or dies based on attention.

Sports fans can track live scores, standings, and game states across major leagues including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Premier League, and Champions League via the Sports app, which also allows favoriting teams and easy refreshing without login. These developments signify Meta's push to transform its AR glasses from a limited accessory into a versatile platform





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Meta Ray-Ban AR Glasses Augmented Reality Developer Platform Apps Displaylist Philips Hue Recipe Phrasebook Dino Run Doom Glimmer Sports App Smart Glasses

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