Meta Puts Brakes on AI Hiring Spree with Freeze Across Division

Meta Platforms has implemented a hiring freeze across its artificial intelligence (AI) division, marking a sudden halt to its aggressive talent acquisition campaign. The company stated that this move is part of its standard organizational planning, aiming to establish a robust framework for its burgeoning superintelligence endeavors. This strategic decision follows months of intense competition for AI talent, with Meta aggressively offering lucrative packages to attract top researchers.

Despite these efforts, tensions have reportedly emerged within the newly formed AI team, with existing researchers expressing concerns about the compensation disparity and considering departures.The hiring freeze, which commenced last week, extends to all roles within the AI division and also restricts internal transfers. While Meta declined to disclose the exact number of AI hires made or the precise duration of the freeze, it is evident that this shift reflects a recalibration of the company's approach to building its AI capabilities. The timing of this freeze coincides with heightened scrutiny from Wall Street regarding Meta's escalating AI investments. Analysts at Morgan Stanley expressed concerns about the escalating labor costs associated with Meta's reliance on stock grants to secure AI talent. They cautioned that these stock-based compensations could potentially dilute shareholder value if they fail to translate into significant innovation breakthroughs. Meta's stock has surged approximately 28% this year, partly fueled by investor optimism surrounding its AI initiatives. However, Meta's aggressive recruitment tactics have drawn criticism from rival tech leaders. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed reservations about Meta's emphasis on exorbitant signing bonuses, arguing that such a strategy could undermine team culture. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei echoed these sentiments, stating that his company prioritizes fairness and would not engage in a bidding war for talent. Other industry leaders like AMD CEO Lisa Su have also emphasized the importance of aligning compensation with company mission and values





