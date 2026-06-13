Meta Launches Program to Give Free AI-Powered Smart Glasses to Blind Veterans

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has launched a nationwide program to provide Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at no cost to every blind veteran in the United States, offering transformative assistive technology to more than 130,000 eligible veterans. One blind veteran explains that when he got a pair of AI smart glasses, 'I got my independence back.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has launched a nationwide program to provide Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at no cost to every blind veteran in the United States, offering transformative assistive technology to more than 130,000 eligible veterans.

One blind veteran explains that when he got a pair of AI smart glasses, “I got my independence back. ”that Meta will deliver AI-powered eyewear to blind veterans across America, inspired by the experience of Don Overton, a US Army veteran who lost his eyesight during Desert Storm from a bunker explosion. The program aims to restore independence to those who sacrificed their vision in service to their country.

“When I lost my eyesight in Desert Storm from a bunker explosion, I also lost my independence. The moment I put on my Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I got my independence back,” said Don Overton, a blind veteran of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses utilize AI to help wearers identify objects, read text aloud, and manage everyday tasks through voice commands.

More than 130,000 American veterans who are legally blind will be eligible to receive the assistive technology through this program. Blinded Veterans Association website . Veteran organizations looking to assist their members or other eligible blind veterans in obtaining the glasses can apply through TechSoup, a nonprofit technology provider. Each pair of donated glasses comes with comprehensive training resources designed to help veterans maximize the technology’s capabilities.

The training program covers fundamental features including object identification, text reading, and voice-activated task management that can significantly enhance daily independence for users. The support system includes three main components. Monthly webinars hosted by the Blinded Veterans Association in partnership with TechSoup provide live question-and-answer sessions and real-time troubleshooting assistance. In-person events organized by Meta and partner organizations take place across the country, where veterans receive their glasses, obtain hands-on guidance from trained staff, and connect with other program participants.

The BVA has also developed a specialized training guide specifically for blind and low-vision veterans that covers activating voice commands, reading documents, answering phone calls, and navigating daily tasks with greater autonomy. Meta President and Vice-Chairman Dina Powell McCormick said: “When Don Overton worked with our wearables team at Meta to build features that made the Ray-Ban Meta glasses more meaningful to the everyday lives of veterans, we at Meta knew we had to find a way to reach every blind veteran in America.

We are so proud to work with Blinded Veterans of America, Tunnel to Towers, Homes for Our Troops, Lighthouse Guild, American Council of the Blind, National Industries for the Blind, Oscar Mike, and more to donate glasses to every blind veteran in America, and to work with the BVA to ensure veterans have the training to use their glasses to regain their independence. ” Andrew Bosworth, Meta Chief Technology Officer, said: “These veterans sacrificed their sight in service to our country.

Giving them technology that can meaningfully navigate the world around them is a profound honor for us and underscores the importance of why we build. ” The initiative represents a collaboration between Meta and numerous veteran service and disability organizations. Partner organizations include the Blinded Veterans Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Homes for Our Troops, Lighthouse Guild, American Council of the Blind, National Industries for the Blind, and Oscar Mike.

Lea Rowe, National Executive Director of the Blinded Veterans Association, said: “The Blinded Veterans Association was built on a simple, powerful promise: blinded veterans helping blinded veterans. Our partnership with Meta brings that mission to life at an unprecedented scale. By pairing life-changing AI with dedicated, hands-on training, we are putting true autonomy directly into the hands of 130,000 veterans.

We are honored to bridge the gap between technology and human potential, ensuring those who served our country have the tools to reclaim the independence they deserve. ” Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said: “America’s veterans gave everything to defend our freedom, and we owe it to them to make sure they never have to face life’s hardest challenges alone.

For the more than 130,000 veterans living with blindness, this extraordinary gift from Meta is far more than a pair of glasses — it’s the ability to read a letter, navigate the world, and reclaim their independence. ”





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Juneau launches Safe Place program for youth in crisisThe program identifies local organizations and business youth can turn to for help, and an employee will connect them with crisis management services.

Read more »

2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off; Cleveland Po Soccer launches passport programAfter four years, the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in North America Thursday with the inaugural match held in Mexico City.

Read more »

Akron Launches Violence Intervention Program Amid Spike in ShootingsAkron is launching a new violence intervention program called PIVOT in partnership with local hospital systems following a recent spike in shootings that left six people injured. The city also implemented measures in the Highland Square area, with most bars agreeing to close early except The Highland Tavern, which will be monitored by fire department for capacity issues. Additionally, Chipotle and Walgreens parking lots will close late at night. Police still seek public help in identifying suspects from Sunday's shooting. Meanwhile, cleanup continues in Lorain after severe winds caused widespread damage, and Solon police hunt two ATM break-in suspects.

Read more »

Meta to use Columbus for free skilled-trades programMeta has selected the city of Columbus as one of four cities to host their new workforce program, America's Workforce Academy (AWA).The academy will prepare stu

Read more »