Meta Launches Paid Subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and AI Services Under Meta One Initiative

Meta introduces Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and AI-focused subscription tiers as part of its new Meta One strategy, offering premium features, customization tools, and advanced AI capabilities for monthly fees.

Meta is launching paid subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, marking a significant shift toward premium, subscription-based access to its core platforms. The company's head of product, Naomi Gleit , announced the rollout in a video posted Wednesday, describing the new Facebook Plus , Instagram Plus , and WhatsApp Plus tiers as part of a broader strategy to enhance its suite of apps and AI products.

These new subscriptions, which will begin rolling out globally in the coming weeks, are priced at $3.99 per month for Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus, and $2.99 per month for WhatsApp Plus. The plans offer platform-specific features focused on deeper customization, expanded messaging controls, and advanced audience engagement tools. Instagram Plus subscribers will gain expanded Story controls, detailed audience insights, profile customization options, and additional profile pins.

Facebook Plus will provide enhanced Story creation tools, animated reactions, and more robust profile personalization features. WhatsApp Plus will include premium sticker packs, customizable app themes, custom ringtones, and the ability to pin more chats.

In addition to these core app subscriptions, Meta is introducing AI-focused tiers under a new Meta One initiative. These premium AI plans, priced at $7.99 and $19.99 per month, will offer expanded access to compute-intensive AI capabilities, including advanced reasoning, and enhanced image and video generation tools. The AI subscriptions are initially launching in select international markets and will bundle premium features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta is also preparing separate subscription plans tailored for businesses and creators, which will debut in test markets. These business and creator tiers are designed to help users grow their audiences and manage their online presence more effectively, offering features like enhanced profile visibility, detailed audience insights, collaboration tools, clickable links in Instagram posts and Reels, and dedicated account support services.

Gleit indicated that Meta One is envisioned as a unified destination that brings all of the company's subscription offerings together across its ecosystem of apps and future AI glasses. This launch is distinct from Meta Verified, the existing paid service that provides account verification and impersonation protection. The introduction of these paid tiers reflects a growing industry trend where technology firms monetize AI services and premium platform features through recurring revenue models.

The news also follows a separate legal development where Meta and YouTube were ordered to pay a combined $6 million in a landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles. The jury found the companies acted with malice, oppression, or fraud due to their intentional use of addictive design features, leading to punitive damages. Legal expert Star Kashman of Cyber Law Firm commented on the verdict's implications.

This story was reported from Los Angeles, with contributions from FOX Business, and is based on the official announcement from Meta's product leadership





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