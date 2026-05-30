Meta is reportedly working on an AI pendant and more smart glasses

The company is hoping to sell 10 million wearables in the second half of 2026, according to 'The Information.'

. In addition, the company is reportedly gearing up to release up to four more models of smart glasses before the year ends, as part of an aggressive plan to make up for the massive losses of its Reality Labs division, which houses its hardware business.

While Meta has yet to confirm the report, it was pretty much a given that the company would start working on an AI pendant after it. Limitless was the maker of an AI device literally called"Pendant," a clip-on Bluetooth microphone that listens and records everything you say or hear throughout the day so it can provide summaries, transcripts and a searchable database of conversations and things you record for yourself.

"Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables," Limitless CEO Dan Siroker said at the time.also reports that Meta is planning to expand its AI glasses selection significantly and to launch a business-focused subscription service called"Wearables for Work. " Meta's VP for wearables, Alex Himel, reportedly wrote in an internal memo that the goal is to get more people to use the company's AI models and to compel them to pay for subscriptions.

That includes subscriptions for Hatch, its unreleased consumer AI agent that's currently under development. , Himel wrote in the memo. According to the publication, Meta is debuting a new pair codenamed"Modelo" as soon as June.

"Luna" and"RBM2 Refresh," which sounds like another Ray-Ban model, will follow this fall. The last pair that Meta plans to release this year in December is called"Mojito VIP.

" Meta is also reportedly testing models named"Artemis" and"SSG" for future releases. The new glasses will, of course, be powered by Meta's AI models, along with the unreleased AI agent Hatch. Hime told employees that Meta's goal is to sell 10 million wearables in the second half of 2026, not just by launching new products, but also by making them available in more countries.

The company is aiming to get at least 10 companies to sign up for its Wearables for Work for commercial customers, as well, the publication says. It's targeting deployments to at least two large organizations that need 100 devices each.





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