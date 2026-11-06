Meta, Google, and TikTok Sue California Over AB 1709

Meta, Google, and TikTok filed federal lawsuits to block California's AB 1709, arguing the ban on addictive social media features for minors violates the First Amendment and undermines parental authority.

Meta Platforms Inc., Google, and TikTok filed separate federal lawsuits in California on Wednesday to challenge Assembly Bill 1709, a state law designed to restrict addictive features on social media for users under the age of 16. The three technology giants argued that the legislation, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed on September 10, violates constitutional free speech protections and improperly substitutes government judgment for that of parents. The legal challenge aims to prevent the law from taking effect on January 1.

Core Details of the California Law AB 1709

Assembly Bill 1709 mandates that social media platforms verify the age of their users and disable specific features deemed addictive for anyone younger than 16. These restricted features include personalized content feeds and automatic video playback, which are central to user engagement on major platforms. The law requires companies to delete the accounts of underage users who cannot be stripped of these specific functionalities, creating a significant technical hurdle for service providers.

Also read Google, Meta and TikTok sue California over law restricting addictive features for users under 16

Violations of the statute carry substantial financial penalties for non-compliant companies. Entities found to knowingly violate the provisions face fines of up to $50,000 for each affected minor. Even negligent violations result in fines of $25,000 per affected user. Enforcement authority rests with the California Attorney General and local district attorneys, who can pursue legal action against platforms that fail to adhere to the strict age verification and feature limitation requirements.

Legal Arguments and First Amendment Claims

Meta Platforms Inc. initiated its legal challenge in the Northern District of California, asserting that the law infringes upon protected editorial judgment under the First Amendment. The company argued that the state is attempting to appoint itself as the editor and curator of online speech, a role they claim is reserved for private platforms. Meta contends that forcing them to disable personalized feeds and autoplay mechanisms constitutes an unconstitutional burden on their right to distribute content freely and effectively.

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TikTok, headquartered in Culver City, filed its complaint in the Central District of California in Los Angeles, describing the law as a ban on speaking to younger users. The company argued that the restrictions apply even if parental consent is obtained, which they claimed the state had previously required but now renders irrelevant. TikTok highlighted that the California Attorney General retains discretion to designate new types of banned expression, creating an unpredictable regulatory environment that stifles legitimate speech and innovation.

Google and its subsidiary YouTube also sued in the Northern District of California, emphasizing the practical difficulties of operating without personalized feeds. The companies noted that YouTube already disables autoplay for all users under 18 by default. They argued that without algorithmic curation, millions of underage users would struggle to find age-appropriate content amidst the billions of videos uploaded to the platform every day. Google spokesperson José Castañeda stated that overly broad laws break the safety systems families rely on.

Impact on Users and Future Enforcement

The technology companies highlighted that the legislation lacks a parental consent exception, which distinguishes it from the earlier SB 976 passed in 2024. That previous statute allowed personalized feeds for users under 18 if their parents provided consent. AB 1709 removes this flexibility, forcing platforms to restrict all users under 16 regardless of parental preference. This rigid structure forces companies to choose between violating the law or depriving minors of personalized experiences that help them navigate content.

Despite the legal battles, the companies outlined immediate steps they plan to take for California residents. Meta announced plans to implement default limits for teens, including a two-hour daily cap and overnight blocks, which parents can adjust. TikTok noted that it has disabled direct messaging for users under 16 since 2020 and maintains over 50 preset safety settings. These measures aim to demonstrate the companies' commitment to youth safety while they fight the legality of the mandatory restrictions in federal court.