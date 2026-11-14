Italy Fines Meta $880 Million for Unauthorized Access to 20 Million Users' Photos

Italy's data protection authority issues an 805 million euro penalty to Meta for accessing user photos and videos without explicit consent, affecting 20 million accounts.

The Italian data protection authority has imposed an 805 million euro fine, equivalent to $880 million, on Meta for violating privacy regulations concerning user data. This massive penalty directly addresses the unauthorized access of personal photographs and videos stored on user devices without obtaining specific consent. The decision marks a significant enforcement action regarding digital privacy rights within the European Union and confirms that general permissions are insufficient for accessing sensitive media files.

The fine was officially announced on Saturday by the Italian regulator, confirming that Meta breached data protection laws by accessing photos without informed user permission. The authority determined that the company failed to properly inform Italian users about the extent of data collection involved in the process. This substantial financial penalty reflects the scale of the violation, which impacted approximately 20 million Android users in Italy. The regulator rejected Meta's argument that the Irish data protection body should have handled the case, asserting Italy's jurisdiction over the local impact.

Also read Nonprofits Sue Anthropic Google Meta OpenAI and SpaceX Over AI Safety Risks

The inquiry was launched in July 2025 following a formal complaint from a consumer protection group regarding a specific Facebook feature introduced in 2023. This feature, titled Get suggestions from your gallery while browsing Facebook, allowed the platform to propose photos and videos from users' phones as potential posts. The regulator found that Facebook requested a single, general permission to access photo galleries without clearly explaining that this consent also enabled the gallery-suggestion functionality. Consequently, the application accessed the entire photo archive on Android devices, including associated metadata, without explicit user authorization.

Meta has been ordered to make immediate adjustments to its data handling practices within the Italian market. The company must implement a separate, distinct consent request specifically for the gallery-suggestion feature. Furthermore, Meta is required to disable this feature by default for all users until explicit opt-in consent is provided. The regulator has granted Meta 60 days to bring its operations into compliance with these strict directives. Failure to adhere to these requirements could result in further regulatory scrutiny and potential additional penalties.

Advertisement

This ruling underscores the growing emphasis on specific, informed consent in digital privacy frameworks across the European Union. The case highlights the importance of transparent communication between tech giants and their users regarding data access. By fining Meta for relying on general permissions, the Italian authority reinforces the necessity for granular control over personal media files. This decision serves as a precedent for how data protection agencies will handle similar violations involving metadata and user-generated content.

The outcome of this investigation may influence how Meta manages user data globally, particularly in regions with stringent privacy laws. The 805 million euro penalty sends a clear message that general consent clauses are insufficient for accessing sensitive personal information. Users can expect more detailed permission requests from applications accessing device galleries in the near future. The regulator's emphasis on specific consent aims to restore trust and ensure that data collection practices are both transparent and lawful.