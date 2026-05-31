Meta faces multi-billion pound UK legal action over scam adverts

British consumers launch group legal action against Meta, accusing Facebook and Instagram of enabling fraudulent adverts that caused financial ruin. Victims lost life savings to cryptocurrency and investment scams, with average losses of £37,000. Law firms seek compensation amid allegations Meta profited from illegal ads.

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms is facing a multi-billion pound group legal action from British consumers who accuse the company of enabling scam adverts that left them facing financial ruin.

Social media platforms are estimated to have earned more than £430 million from UK users last year through hosting fraudulent adverts. Victims are targeted by sophisticated algorithms that track their activity on the sites and their broader internet use via cookies from third-party websites.

As a result, someone searching for pension advice or looking to invest will be shown relevant adverts, some of which may be bogus. To make matters worse, fraud victims who search online for how to recover some of the money they have lost are frequently scammed for a second time after unwittingly being directed to fake sites.

Just last month, personal finance expert Martin Lewis said social media scam advertisements using his name and face to dupe unsuspecting consumers had become worse than ever. The Money Saving Expert website founder and consumer champions Which? wrote to the Prime Minister demanding urgent action against the plague of online fraud. Major online platforms are not just hosting criminal activity, they are actively profiting from it, the letter stated.

Wayne Luxon, 43, from Taunton, Somerset, lost £140,000 to a cryptocurrency scam after seeing a deepfake Martin Lewis video on Facebook. Under the Online Safety Act, Meta has a legal, proactive duty to minimise harm on its platforms, or it can face a fine of ten per cent of its worldwide turnover, which in 2025 stood at $200 billion.

But the letter accused ministers of giving platforms free rein to continue profiting from the financial and emotional harm scams cause to millions of victims every year. Now two law firms have joined forces in a bid to recoup some of the vast sums of money lost by British users of Facebook and Instagram from its owner, Meta.

The tech giant projected in 2024 that it would earn about 10 per cent of its overall annual revenue - or $16 billion - from running advertising for scams and banned goods, according to internal company documents obtained by Reuters. Among those hoping for redress is Wayne Luxon, who lost £140,000 to a cryptocurrency scam after seeing a deepfake Martin Lewis video on Facebook.

The 43-year-old, from Taunton, Somerset, said he went to a dark place after he was conned into investing into a fraudulent clone of legitimate platform. Facebook should be stopping these adverts straight away, he said. It is not fair to the people that get conned into investing, and once you click on one advert there is another and another. They are constantly coming up on your feed.

The legal claim is being launched by two specialist law firms, Humphries Kerstetter and Richardson Hartley Law. An initial sign-up process found that the average loss per victim stands at around £37,000, often representing life savings accumulated over decades. Martin Richardson, senior partner at Richardson Hartley Law, a firm that specialises in fraud, said: Politicians are wary of taking on trillion-dollar corporations with armies of lawyers and lobbyists, and that reluctance has left victims without justice for too long.

The people we represent are good, honest, intelligent individuals. They have lost their savings, their confidence, sometimes everything. The platform that put those adverts in front of them is making hundreds of millions of pounds a year from doing so. We have no choice but to fight for them.

Mr Luxon's ordeal began in 2020 when he saw the video on Facebook which claimed he could earn extra income by investing as little as £250 into cryptocurrency. The father-of-four said he believed the site was totally legitimate after his initial payment doubled and he was able to withdraw £500. He made three further payments totalling £16,000, with his fictitious account reaching £800,000.

But when the self-employed digger driver tried to take out some money, he was asked to pay a tax based on a percentage of the amount he would withdraw. He took out personal loans and raided his business bank account with Barclays to get together more than £100,000, only to find his balance on the platform had gone down to zero. I looked at it and thought Oh my God, he said.

Barclays agreed to refund half of his initial investment, but refused to return any of the fake tax he paid





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