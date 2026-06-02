Meta Expands into Subscription-Based Business Model with Advanced AI Features

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is testing four different subscription plans in various markets, offering users enhanced AI capabilities, improved interactions, and advanced features tailored for creators and businesses.

Meta , the parent company of Facebook , Instagram , and WhatsApp, has recently announced its expansion into the subscription-based business model. The company is currently testing four different plans in various markets, offering users more advanced features and improved interactions with its AI products.

The Meta One platform, available in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia, provides users with enhanced AI capabilities, including more complex question-asking and expanded video and image generation abilities. Two plans are being tested: Meta One Plus at $7.99/month and Meta One Premium at $19.99/month, with the latter offering more advanced AI models and features.

Additionally, Meta is offering two plans for creators and businesses in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The Meta One Essential plan, priced at $14.99/month, includes a Verified badge, impersonator protection, and multi-platform linking. The Meta One Advanced Plan, costing $49.99/month, provides algorithm priority and increased brand interaction.

Meanwhile, Meta Plus subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook are priced at $3.99/month each, and WhatsApp Plus is $2.99/month. These plans offer deeper access to features like extended story views, customizable profiles, and additional functionalities. Meta's push into subscriptions appears to be an effort to monetize its AI investments and adapt to changing user preferences, although some users may find the new tiers too expensive or unnecessary for their current usage





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