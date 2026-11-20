Lewis Mashburn of Capitol Oyster Bar says a Meta film shoot brought over $17,000 in one day, while the Meta data center in Alabama continues to draw mixed local reactions.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WSFA) - Lewis Mashburn, owner of Capitol Oyster Bar in Montgomery, is more used to shucking oysters than appearing on camera. He agreed to take part in a Meta advertisement after a Meta representative approached him about the tech giant coming to town. The filming brought a crew of about 50 people from Atlanta, and the shoot produced a large payday for his restaurant.

Mashburn said the film crew arrived in a limo bus to film and interview him. The day's sales were significant for a business that is normally closed on Mondays, which is the day the shoot took place. The Meta project has since become a source of debate across the state, even as it has delivered direct income to local businesses like his.

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How the Meta Film Shoot Boosted Local Sales

The Meta film shoot generated more than $17,000 in revenue for Capitol Oyster Bar on a single Monday. Mashburn said the total covered every crew member's meal and payment, and the figure was reached by the time the day ended.

Mashburn described the amount with surprise, saying the restaurant is closed on Mondays and that the income was unexpected. He added that one of his employees told him the extra money paid her power bill that month. He joked that customers should not be upset with a paid actor, referring to his own role in the advertisement.

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Local Views on the Meta Data Center Debate

Lewis Mashburn said he does not consider himself an expert on data centers and does not feel qualified to speak for or against Meta. He said he believes the jobs connected to the Meta project are a concrete benefit for his business, even though he cannot ease residents' broader concerns about the facility.

Mashburn said regular customers who work on the project have been eating at his restaurant. He also pointed to a man living at the RV park nearby who said his company has contracts for seven years at the site. Mashburn said that business from the project has been good for Capitol Oyster Bar.

Mashburn said most of the feedback he has received has supported his decision to take part in the advertisement. He also said one phone call was hostile. According to Mashburn, the caller cussed at his manager, Marcia, and told the restaurant never to return because he was a Meta supporter and a data center supporter.

Mashburn also said that people in his community often ask him for his autograph in a joking way when they see him, from work to church. He said that many people still give him a hard time about the advertisement.

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Meta Jobs, Wording Rules, and Data Center Scale

Meta's website says more than 1,000 skilled trade workers are on site at peak construction, and the data center will support more than 100 operational jobs once complete. These figures define the scale of the employment the project is expected to create in the region.

Mashburn said Meta representatives asked him to change one line during filming. He said he described the good-paying jobs as brought by 'they,' and the representatives asked him to rephrase the sentence so that it named Meta directly, saying Meta brought a lot of good paying jobs to town.

The data center represents a $1.5 billion investment and is the second Meta facility to open in Alabama. Meta already operates a data center in Huntsville that is currently operational, making the Montgomery-area project part of a growing footprint for the company in the state.