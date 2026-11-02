Meta and Lionsgate Partner for VR Hunger Games Prequel

Meta and Lionsgate announce a historic partnership to release The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in 3D VR format via Meta Quest headsets.

Meta and Lionsgate have announced a groundbreaking collaboration to bring The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping to virtual reality audiences. This strategic alliance marks the first time a major Hollywood studio has partnered with Meta to convert a full-length feature film into an immersive 3D experience for Meta's virtual reality headsets. The initiative aims to expand the franchise's reach by offering viewers a novel way to engage with the upcoming prequel.

Strategic Partnership Details

The core of this development involves converting the theatrical release into a format optimized for Meta's virtual reality platform. Francis Lawrence, the director of the film, is overseeing the project to ensure the visual fidelity meets audience expectations. The VR version is scheduled to become available shortly after the movie concludes its traditional theatrical run, which is projected for spring 2027. This timeline allows the film to maximize box office revenue before transitioning to the digital VR space.

Also read Lionsgate Inks Deal With Meta to Bring New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie to VR Glasses

Technical Production Process

DNEG, the Oscar-winning visual effects and animation studio, is responsible for the technical conversion of the film into 3D. Their involvement ensures that the immersive experience maintains high production standards while adapting to the constraints of virtual reality hardware. This collaboration provides Lionsgate with a new distribution method for its future titles, signaling a shift in how major studios might handle post-theatrical releases. The studio plans to leverage this successful model for additional films in the coming years.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Future Plans

Lionsgate executives view this partnership as a significant step toward exploring new revenue streams beyond traditional cinema. According to Deadline, the studio intends to release more titles for VR glasses soon, although specific details regarding which movies will follow Sunrise on the Reaping remain undisclosed. Christie D'Silva, an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, notes that this move highlights the growing intersection between cinema and gaming technologies. The partnership underscores Meta's ambition to establish itself as a primary hub for premium entertainment content.

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Hardware Requirements and Audience Impact

Viewers interested in accessing the VR version must own a pair of Meta VR Glasses, which weigh approximately 100 grams and are priced at $1,299.99. These devices were introduced to provide a lightweight yet powerful platform for immersive media consumption. The availability of the film in this format may influence consumer decisions regarding hardware purchases, particularly among fans of the franchise. The prequel follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy and revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the original series.

Narrative Context and Franchise Expansion

The official logline describes the story as starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This narrative entry point offers a fresh perspective on the established universe, appealing to long-time followers of the saga. Elizabeth Banks has praised the latest installment, indicating strong internal support for the project. As Marvel Studios and other entities adjust their release strategies, this VR initiative stands out as a unique experiment in modern film distribution.