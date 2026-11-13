Meta and Disney Launch 3D Movies for Quest Headsets in US, UK, Japan

Meta and Disney roll out over 60 3D movies for Meta Quest 3 and 3S in select regions, offering immersive viewing with limited technical features compared to competitors.

Meta and Disney have officially begun delivering immersive 3D cinema experiences to virtual reality users through a new application update for Meta Quest devices. This collaboration, initially announced at the company Connect 2026 event, brings more than sixty films from the Disney library into stereoscopic 3D format for compatible headsets. The rollout begins in specific early-adopter markets, marking a significant expansion of premium content availability for virtual reality entertainment platforms.

Confirmed Markets And Launch Timing

Meta and Disney have not disclosed a global release schedule for the 3D feature due to ongoing regulatory complexities. However, current confirmed markets for this update include Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The companies remain silent on which other regions will receive access, largely because a patent dispute in Europe has restricted Dolby Vision and 3D streaming services in that territory. This legal hurdle has prevented the simultaneous global launch that tech giants typically target for major platform updates.

Also read Disney's 3D movies shine on Meta's Quest 3, it's just a shame it took so long

Supported Hardware And App Setup

Ownership of specific hardware is a prerequisite for accessing the new 3D content library through the Disney+ application. Users must own either the Meta Quest 3 or the Meta Quest 3S models, as older hardware lacks the necessary processing power and software integration. The Meta Quest 2 is explicitly excluded from this feature set, meaning existing owners of that device cannot participate in this content upgrade. To enable the experience, users must ensure their Disney+ app is updated to the latest version directly on the headset.

Navigation And Immersive Features

The interface for accessing these films has been redesigned to prioritize immersive consumption within the virtual environment. Users can find the new 3D category by selecting it from the application sidebar, which reveals a curated list of available titles. The update also introduces immersive themed environments inspired by major franchises such as Monsters Inc. and Star Wars. These virtual spaces allow viewers to change their menu backgrounds, creating a more cinematic atmosphere that surrounds the user rather than simply presenting a flat screen.

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Technical Limitations And Quality Gaps

The viewing experience on Meta Quest devices differs significantly from competitors like the Apple Vision Pro due to codec limitations. Meta headsets do not support the MV-HEVC codec, which is essential for rendering 3D video in 4K resolution. Consequently, the Quest 3 will not deliver a true 4K viewing experience for these films, resulting in a lower quality format than what Apple Vision Pro owners access. Disney Plus subscribers on Meta hardware also miss out on the standard 4K streaming tier, limiting the visual fidelity of both 3D and standard content.

Future Roadmap And Regional Uncertainty

Meta has expressed intentions to extend this 3D Disney+ experience to its next generation of virtual reality glasses scheduled for release in spring 2027. However, the ongoing patent dispute in Europe continues to cast doubt on whether these features will ever reach that market. For now, excitement among Meta Quest owners must be tempered by the reality of lower technical specifications and the limited initial library of sixty titles. The company has not clarified if the library will expand in the near future or if new regions will be added as the legal situation in Europe evolves.