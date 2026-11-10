Met to stream ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ for free, Jordan Fisher joins ‘Purple Rain’ and more

With the final performances of its world-premiere opera “Lincoln in the Bardo” sold out, the Metropolitan Opera will livestream the closing performance for

With the final performances of its world-premiere opera “Lincoln in the Bardo” sold out, the Metropolitan Opera will livestream the closing performance for free on its YouTube channel on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. The recording will remain available through Nov. 18.

Composed by Missy Mazzoli, the first woman to have an opera receive its world premiere at the Met, “Lincoln in the Bardo” adapts George Saunders’ Booker Prize-winning novel about Abraham Lincoln mourning his young son amid a gathering of cemetery ghosts. Lileana Blain-Cruz’s production features puppetry, pyrotechnics and even a live horse. Saunders will introduce the broadcast, which will also include a behind-the-scenes documentary.

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The free stream comes amid an encouraging start to the Met’s season, which also saw its new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth,” starring Lise Davidsen and Quinn Kelsey, win praise from critics. Nevertheless, the company continues to face financial challenges, and the broadcast will also promote its ambitious $1.5 billion fundraising campaign. Jordan Fisher, who has become a familiar Broadway presence in “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Moulin Rouge!

,” will take on the role originated by Prince in the 1984 film “Purple Rain. ” The stage adaptation will begin previews at the Majestic Theatre on March 12, ahead of an April 12 opening. The musical premiered last fall in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis to mixed reviews. Since then, it has undergone a major overhaul, with Saheem Ali replacing Lileana Blain-Cruz as director and Peter Duchan taking over the book from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

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The film, which helped turn Prince into a superstar, follows a troubled young musician navigating family conflict, romance and professional rivalries. The stage version will feature more than 20 Prince songs, including “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U.”“Buena Vista Social Club,” one of Broadway’s more unlikely success stories in recent years, will end its run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Jan. 17 after nearly two years.

The musical, inspired by the celebrated 1997 album of Cuban music, premiered at Atlantic Theater Company in 2023 before transferring to Broadway in March 2025. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including a special award for its band. In recent months, the production has brought in a series of celebrity performers, including actress Gina Torres as singer Omara Portuondo, former Yankees star Bernie Williams on guitar and former Mets player José Iglesias as the Narrator.

“Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña will join the cast on Nov. 17. Original cast member Natalie Venetia Belcon, who won a Tony for her portrayal of Portuondo, will return Nov. 30 for the final weeks.

Meanwhile, a national tour is underway, separate productions have reached Puerto Rico and Mexico City, and a London production is planned for 2027. Alan Cumming will return to the New York stage this winter alongside fellow Scottish actor Shirley Henderson, who played Moaning Myrtle in the “Harry Potter” films. They will star in the American premiere of “A History of Paper,” a two-character musical beginning a 13-week engagement at Off-Broadway’s Stage 42 on Feb. 12.

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The intimate musical traces a couple’s relationship through everyday pieces of paper, including letters, postcards, menus and shopping lists. Originally written as a BBC radio play, it was adapted into a musical and premiered at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.aide indicted for allegedly murdering Katie Suarez on her runQueens subway slashing suspect sought for attacking man on E trainMets’ all-around star Carson Benge snubbed in NL Rookie of the Year resultsaide indicted for allegedly murdering Katie Suarez on her run