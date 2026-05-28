Met Police Officer Loses Discrimination Case After Moving Away and Requesting Home Work

A Metropolitan Police officer who moved three hours away from his base and then sued for discrimination because he was not allowed to work from home has lost his case. PC Paul Heard moved to Suffolk despite working for the Met Police in Croydon, south London. He complained that his new commute was 'exhausting' and made him 'tired', since it was three hours each way and a six-hour round trip on public transport. The employment tribunal heard how PC Heard claimed the long journey was 'fatiguing' and 'impacted his physical and mental health'. The officer formally requested to work from home, even though his job role saw him provide policing in Croydon. The Met Police refused to give in to his demands and told PC Heard that, as a police officer, he could not conduct his duties in the community if he worked from home in Suffolk. PC Heard then sued the force for disability discrimination and indirect disability discrimination. But the officer, who is still serving, lost his case.

A Metropolitan Police officer, PC Paul Heard, moved from Croydon, south London, to Suffolk, a three-hour commute away, and subsequently sued his employer for discrimination when his request to work from home was denied.

Heard, who had been serving the Met since 2017, claimed that the long commute was impacting his physical and mental health. The employment tribunal heard that Heard's role required him to be present in the community, making remote work unsuitable. Despite his health issues, including hypothyroidism and high blood pressure, Heard was assessed as fit for work with adjusted duties and allowed to work from home under an 'agile working' approach.

However, the Met refused his request for full-time remote work, citing operational needs and the public-facing nature of his role. Heard then filed a grievance, but his absence from work continued, leading to an informal resolution and later, a restart of the grievance process. The Met offered alternative arrangements, including moving his team closer to his home, but Heard remained unsatisfied





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Police Discrimination Work From Home PC Paul Heard Employment Tribunal Disability Discrimination

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The famous people that Felix Rosenqvist heard from after he won the Indy 500Felix Rosenqvist etched his name into the record books at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating out David Malukas in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

Read more »

Married judge had sex with cop in courthouse — and horrified clerks heard ‘moaning,’ ‘kissing sounds’The 11th Circuit jurist got down and dirty with the uniformed cop during working hours in their private chambers for two years, leaving little to the imagination.

Read more »

Met Police Officer Loses Case for Discrimination After Being Denied Work-From-Home ArrangementA Met Police officer has lost his case for discrimination after being denied a work-from-home arrangement. PC Paul Heard moved to Suffolk despite working for the Met Police in Croydon, south London, and complained that his new commute was exhausting and made him tired. He was denied his request to work from home and instead offered a job in Stratford, one hour's commute away, which he still failed to go into work. The officer was assessed as fit for full hours on adjusted duties and it was stated that he should continue with agile working. However his request to work from home was denied by the Met, which said that they currently have no roles available that would allow working from home to the extent required and no public contact.

Read more »

AI tried to bury this politician — now people have actually heard of him﻿When all is said and done, Anthropic and OpenAI will have spent millions in their political proxy war. But the real winner may be the guy they’re currently fighting over.

Read more »