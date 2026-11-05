Met Police Officer Dismissed After Brutal Takedown of Homeless Man in London

Pc Omer Farok of the Metropolitan Police has been dismissed for gross misconduct after using excessive force against a homeless man in central London, resulting in hospital treatment.

Policewoman Omer Farok, a member of the Metropolitan Police's Central North Basic Command Unit, has been permanently dismissed from service following a finding of gross misconduct. The disciplinary decision stems from a violent encounter on Parker Street in central London that occurred on June 15, 2024, during which Farok used excessive force against a homeless man, causing injuries that required immediate hospital treatment.

Details of the Parker Street Incident

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigators established that officers responded to reports of a man entering an unattended vehicle. Upon arrival, Farok detained and handcuffed the individual, who remained at the scene and did not attempt to flee before police arrived. Instead of de-escalating the situation, the officer immediately began pushing the man into a corner of a brick wall while using degrading language.

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Body-worn footage captured Farok referring to the man as an idiot on multiple occasions. The footage also revealed that the officer manipulated the handcuffs in a manner designed to cause pain. Despite the detainee's clear requests to explain why he was accused of resisting, Farok ignored his pleas and continued to shout that the man was resisting, even though his hands were behind his back.

Excessive Force and Hospitalization

The tension escalated when Farok took hold of the man's upper body and forced him to the ground. Because the man was handcuffed behind his back, he was unable to break his fall and landed face-first onto the hard pavement. The impact resulted in a laceration near his right eyebrow that bled heavily, creating a pool of blood on the street and necessitating professional medical intervention at a hospital.

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Witness accounts and video evidence show the man screaming for the officer to stop hitting him against the wall. He repeatedly asked why he was being hurt, asserting his innocence regarding any resistance. Farok continued to shout instructions to stop resisting despite the man lying injured on the ground, clearly incapable of further physical resistance due to his injuries and restraint position.

Gross Misconduct Hearing Outcome

Following the conclusion of the IOPC investigation in December 2024, a gross misconduct hearing was organized by the Metropolitan Police. The disciplinary panel convened to review the evidence regarding the officer's behavior and use of force. On Friday, the panel found that gross misconduct had been proven, leading to Farok's dismissal with immediate effect.

The dismissal was based on findings that Farok breached several key standards of professional behavior expected of police officers. These breaches included the inappropriate use of force, failure to exercise authority with respect, and a lack of courtesy towards the public. As a result of this finding, Farok will be placed on the College of Policing barred list, effectively preventing him from working in policing in any capacity in the future.

Criminal Charges and Public Confidence

It is important to note that while Farok was cleared of assault by beating following a criminal trial in November 2025, the civil standard of proof for employment misconduct was met. The IOPC had sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service after their investigation, which led to the criminal charge, but the subsequent acquittal did not prevent the internal disciplinary process from proceeding to its logical conclusion.

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Amanda Rowe, the IOPC director of engagement, emphasized that police officers are entrusted with considerable powers that must be exercised lawfully and with self-control. She stated that Farok's use of disrespectful and degrading language, combined with force that was not necessary or proportionate, resulted in a head injury for the victim. Such conduct risks damaging public confidence in policing and falls well below the standards expected of officers in the United Kingdom.

The case highlights the rigorous accountability measures applied to law enforcement personnel in central London. By dismissing Farok, the Metropolitan Police demonstrated a commitment to upholding professional standards even in cases where criminal convictions were not secured. The IOPC's intervention ensured that the officer was held to account for actions that compromised the dignity and safety of a vulnerable member of the public.