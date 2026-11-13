Met Police Investigates 40,000 WhatsApp Comments Amid Officer Racism Allegations

The Met Police is investigating 40,000 comments in an East Area WhatsApp group, with 22 officers on restricted duties over alleged misconduct.

The Metropolitan Police Service, known as the Met Police, is investigating a police WhatsApp group after a Muslim officer was accused of making racist comments about white people. The alleged message reportedly discussed 'white trash' at theme parks and forms part of a staggering 40,000 comments now being scrutinised by the force. The Met said it became aware of 'a WhatsApp group allegedly containing inappropriate messages' on October 11.

So far 22 officers from the East Area command unit have been accused of misconduct and placed on restricted duties by the force's Directorate of Professional Standards. The inquiry is focused on messages shared within that group, and the Met has not published the names of the officers involved.

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How the Met Police Conduct Probe Is Structured

The Met Police Directorate of Professional Standards is leading the initial scrutiny of the messages found in the East Area WhatsApp group. Investigators are reviewing a very large volume of material, which the force describes as 40,000 comments in total.

Beyond the alleged racist remarks about white people, other messages described as 'inappropriate' are said to have been sexist or offensive about victims of domestic violence and vulnerable people. Some messages are reported to have celebrated the use of excessive force on prisoners, and the Met has said these matters are being examined as part of the wider review.

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The force has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, known as the IOPC. Following that referral, the Met was instructed to carry out an investigation under the IOPC's direction, according to the force's statement.

Official Statements and Competing Views

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the Met said the messages are reported to include unprofessional and insensitive language, potential data breaches and breaches of confidentiality. The force also stated that at this stage there is no indication that any activity meets the criminal threshold.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, who leads policing in the area, acknowledged that news of the investigation may raise concerns both for members of the local community and within the force's own policing teams. He stressed that no one in the organisation can be in any doubt about the standards the force has set.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card also said that enquiries are at an early stage, but that action will be taken against anyone whose behaviour falls below the expected standard. Separately, a source speaking to The Sun described the material as ill-judged banter, while adding that some of the comments apparently crossed the line. The same source said there has never been anything like the scale of this investigation.

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Impact on Communities and What Happens Next

For members of the public, the case raises questions about how officers communicate privately and how complaints about treatment of domestic violence victims and vulnerable people are handled. The Met has said the material includes potential data breaches, which means personal information handled by officers may also be under review.

The next stage is the investigation being carried out under the direction of the IOPC, with the Directorate of Professional Standards working within that framework. The 22 officers placed on restricted duties remain subject to the inquiry, and no findings of criminal conduct have been reported by the force so far.