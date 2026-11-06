Met Police Investigate Two More Rape Allegations Against Russell Brand

Sir Mark Rowley confirms new rape probes into Russell Brand, predicting an upsurge in reports. The Metropolitan Police are reviewing files for further charges as the convicted comedian faces sentencing.

The Metropolitan Police has launched investigations into two additional rape allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand following his recent conviction for sexual offenses. Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, stated that detectives are already processing evidence from two new complainants who have come forward with their stories.

New Allegations Under Investigation

One of the new alleged victims was sixteen years old at the time of the incidents, with Brand allegedly referring to her as his little dolly. Sir Mark Rowley confirmed that officers have submitted files of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in hopes of bringing further charges against the disgraced entertainer. This development comes as Brand serves his first night in prison after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Also read Russell Brand Guilty: Met Police Details Conviction and Ongoing Investigation

The police commissioner noted that high-profile criminal cases often trigger an upsurge in reporting because they give victims the confidence to speak out. He emphasized that the force remains open to receiving accounts from anyone with information, acknowledging that many more individuals may now feel empowered to reveal past abuse.

Commissioner Addresses Defense Tactics and Victim Behavior

Sir Mark Rowley criticized arguments advanced by Brand's defense team, stating they came very close to victim blaming. The defense barrister, Ian Winter KC, had suggested to jurors that none of the complainants had resisted, screamed, or tried to leave during the alleged incidents. Rowley rejected this line of reasoning, pointing out that such claims rely on harmful stereotypes about how victims should behave.

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The commissioner strongly supported Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman's call for a legal duty in the Courts and Tribunals Bill. This proposed legislation would require judges to direct juries on rape myths and misconceptions in every rape trial. Rowley highlighted that psychological evidence is clear that people react differently in horrific circumstances, ranging from fighting to freezing or bottling up trauma for years.

Institutional Failures and Corporate Accountability

Questions are now being directed at high-profile media institutions regarding their knowledge of Brand's behavior. BBC executives will face scrutiny after Brand boasted in his memoir that Lesley Douglas, then the controller of Radio 2 and 6 Music, was incredibly tolerant of his inappropriate sexual conduct. Brand previously claimed she allowed him to use the BBC's disabled toilets for sex with competition winners.

Channel 4 executives are also under pressure to explain why they turned a blind eye to Brand's actions. The television network aired the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary in 2023 that first exposed the allegations, yet critics argue the broadcaster allowed sex attacks to occur in plain sight. The documentary featured a woman known as Alice, who described being groomed while still a virgin when Brand was thirty.

Future Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Brand is now facing a lengthy prison sentence after the conviction, with predictions suggesting he could spend at least ten years behind bars. The Crown Prosecution Service is actively considering bringing further charges based on the new evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police. These additional charges include two more rape accusations, one involving the alleged rape of a sixteen-year-old girl.

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Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, the detective who helped bring down Russell Brand, revealed why the women who accused him in the documentary were not involved in his rape trial. The ongoing investigations indicate that the legal process is far from over, with the police force committed to listening to anyone willing to step forward and share their experiences of exploitation by a person in a position of power.