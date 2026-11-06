Met Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. For Child Abuse Material

Metropolitan Police officers investigate Thomas Markle Sr. after child abuse material was found at his Philippines home, prompting Meghan Markle to call for justice.

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the Metropolitan Police after authorities discovered alleged child sex abuse material at his former residence in the Philippines. This development has triggered a complex legal and familial crisis, with UK law enforcement confirming their involvement in handling sensitive correspondence regarding the case that dates back several years.

Police Handle 2018 Letter Details

The Metropolitan Police Royalty and Specialist Protection Command confirmed to media outlets that they were aware of reports stating their officers were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018. This letter contained troubling and disturbing allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. and was subsequently shared with his daughter, Meghan Markle, who has maintained a significant distance from him for many years.

Also read Philippine Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. for Child Abuse Material

According to a spokesperson for the force, the agency is actively looking into media reports concerning the handling of this specific correspondence. The Royal Protection Command, which focuses on high-profile individuals and their families, played a central role in ensuring that the allegations contained within the 2018 document reached the Duchess in a timely manner.

Meghan Markle Expresses Distress

Meghan Markle publicly stated last month that she is deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours. She emphasized that her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed by such acts. The Duchess further explained that the 2018 letter made troubling allegations against her father, which led to her making the difficult choice to cut ties to protect her family.

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Meghan, who shares two children with her husband, claimed her distance from Thomas Markle Sr. was a result of the accusations in the letter obtained by police. She noted that she trusted the authorities were investigating these matters and handling them with the seriousness they deserved, a trust that appears to have been validated by the recent discovery of physical evidence.

Father Denies All Accusations

Thomas Markle Sr. vehemently denied the allegations on October 23, describing them as the worst thing anyone could accuse him of. He stated he was shocked, hurt, and very upset that his son was making these accusations against him. He asserted that he could never do what he is being accused of and dismissed the claims as a bunch of lies designed to destroy his reputation.

He told reporters on that date that he has no idea why Tom is trying to destroy him with these lies. The older Mr. Markle described the situation as sick and referred to the accusations as bulls***. His denial stands in stark contrast to the findings reported by his younger son, who claimed to have found explicit material at their former home.

Son Claims Discovery Of Evidence

Thomas Markle Jr. told The Sun in October 2026 that he allegedly discovered child sex abuse material in boxes at his father's home. This assertion by the younger Mr. Markle has provided the initial trigger for the current police interest. The material allegedly found includes photographic content that depicts child sex abuse, which is a serious criminal offense under both UK and international law.

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The discovery by Thomas Markle Jr. has intensified the public scrutiny on the family. It also raises questions about the timeline of when the evidence was first identified versus when it was reported to authorities. The younger Mr. Markle's account provides a direct link between the physical evidence and the allegations made against his father.

Duchess Calls For Justice

Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, Meghan Markle stated that her sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served. She emphasized that the priority must remain the safety and protection of innocent children. Her statement reinforces her previous actions to limit contact with her father to ensure the well-being of her own offspring.

The ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police will likely determine the next steps in this high-profile case. The combination of the 2018 letter, the recent findings in the Philippines, and the statements from both family members creates a multifaceted legal scenario. Authorities are now tasked with verifying the authenticity of the material and processing the allegations according to due process.