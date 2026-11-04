Met Police Face Coroner Inquiry Over Thomas Parfett Suicide Poison Case

The Met Police must explain their actions regarding Kenneth Law's suicide poison after Thomas Parfett died in 2021. A coroner questions if warnings were ignored before the tragedy.

Coroner Darren Stewart OBE has initiated a formal inquiry into the Metropolitan Police's handling of intelligence related to lethal substances imported from Canada, specifically concerning the death of twenty-two-year-old student Thomas Parfett. The inquest at Surrey Coroners' Court examined whether law enforcement agencies failed to act on prior warnings about Kenneth Law, a sixty-one-year-old Canadian who pleaded guilty to assisting fourteen suicides in his home country earlier this year.

Kenneth Law Package Distribution Details

The investigation revealed that Kenneth Law dispatched the lethal substance directly to Thomas Parfett, who was subsequently found deceased in a Premier Inn located in Sunbury-on-Thames during October 2021. Authorities have identified that Law sold one thousand two hundred packages containing toxic materials across forty nations, with the United Kingdom being a primary target for these shipments. The National Crime Agency has traced two hundred eighty-six recipients within the UK, linking these deliveries to an estimated seventy-nine deaths associated with the imported poison.

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Met Police Warning Timeline Analysis

Legal representatives for the Parfett family highlighted a critical gap in police response times, noting that a woman contacted the Met's counterterrorism team in August 2021 to report her twenty-year-old daughter had died from the same poison a month prior. Despite this alert, the force's chemical reporting team merely acknowledged awareness of similar tragic circumstances without implementing immediate preventative measures. Kate Beattie, acting for the family, emphasized that the company name and individual seller were known to police and Scotland Yard months before Thomas Parfett purchased and consumed the substance.

Surrey Police Investigation Challenges

Detective Sergeant David Grimes from Surrey Police testified that physical evidence at the scene indicated suicide, stating he did not believe Thomas was encouraged or assisted by external parties. However, Ms Beattie challenged the thoroughness of the probe, pointing out that Thomas's father, David Parfett, successfully accessed the problematic online forum while Detective Sergeant Grimes claimed inability to do so. She further questioned why investigators did not attempt to contact the site owner or Kenneth Law directly during their examination of the digital footprint left by the victim.

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Online Forum Impact on Decision Making

Coroner Darren Stewart OBE noted substantial evidence suggesting Thomas accessed a chat room dedicated to suicide ideation, which influenced his decision on October 27, 2021. This specific website has been linked to approximately one hundred sixty deaths in the UK, prompting communications regulator Ofcom to block it for domestic users earlier this year. Despite the ban, individuals using virtual private networks or those with pre-existing accounts retain access, allowing the platform to continue facilitating discussions around self-harm methods.

Poisons Act Modernization Urgency

The coroner concluded that the current Poisons Act is unfit for purpose in the modern digital era, requiring urgent updates to address online sales without checks. He expressed dismay at the young age of many victims affected by these imported substances, emphasizing the distressing nature of the wave of deaths caused by unregulated imports. Following the hearing, David Parfett criticized the lack of extradition for Kenneth Law and noted that five years have passed without fundamental changes to prevent such tragedies from recurring.