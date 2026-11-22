Metropolitan Police data reveals 1,800 staff departures since 2022 due to culture reforms. Stricter vetting and AI monitoring target misconduct as internal abuse reports surge to 1,348.

Nearly 2,000 staff members have departed the Metropolitan Police in recent years as the force implements rigorous new standards to overhaul its internal culture. The 1,800 exits recorded since 2022 result from misconduct, performance failures, vetting issues, or voluntary resignations during investigations.

Internal Departures and Stricter Vet

Internal data indicates that recruitment standards have tightened significantly, with the number of recruits failing the vetting process doubling to over 10 percent since the start of the decade. These figures highlight a systemic shift toward identifying candidates who no longer meet the basic requirements for service.

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Rising Abuse Reports and Digital Monitoring

Internal reporting of abuse and corruption has almost tripled, reaching 1,348 reports in the 2023-24 period, which is the latest year for complete data. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes emphasized that cultural risks are not confined to specific units but exist across the entire organization, rejecting the idea that only a few bad individuals are to blame.

High-Profile Cases and Unit Culture

Recent legal outcomes underscore the severity of these cultural issues. A former officer from the same unit as Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens, Mark Tyrrell, was recently found guilty of rape at Southwark Crown Court. Couzens himself and David Carrick, who admitted to dozens of offenses, both previously worked in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

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Palantir Technology and Leadership Changes

To combat these issues, the force utilizes Palantir technology to analyze digital evidence, a move that recently led to the dismissal of Special Chief Officer James Deller. Deller was removed after an investigation found he used his work phone to copy intimate images, demonstrating the force's commitment to pursuing wrongdoing even at the senior volunteer level.

Legal Disputes and Future Contracting

A legal dispute between Palantir and the London Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) was settled in October after Palantir sued MOPAC for blocking a two-year agreement for AI intelligence analysis. The firm remains involved in the bidding process for a new contract with the Met, with the final decision scheduled for spring.