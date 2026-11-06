Met Police Commissioner Predicts More Russell Brand Sexual Abuse Allegations

Sir Mark Rowley confirms two new rape investigations into Russell Brand and warns of a likely surge in victims coming forward following the comedian's conviction.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has issued a stark warning that the number of sexual abuse allegations against comedian Russell Brand is likely to increase significantly. The senior law enforcement official confirmed that detectives are currently investigating two additional rape cases involving the disgraced entertainer, signaling that the legal fallout from Brand's recent conviction may extend well beyond his initial sentencing.

Two New Rape Cases Under Investigation

While Russell Brand has already been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, Sir Mark Rowley disclosed that the Metropolitan Police has received new testimony from two further alleged victims. One of these accusers is just 16 years old, and police records indicate that Brand referred to her as his 'little dolly' during their interactions. These new inquiries suggest that the initial court verdict was only the beginning of a broader judicial process regarding the comedian's alleged past conduct.

Also read Russell Brand’s Lawyer Rounds On Journalist Who Exposed Brand’s Behavior Outside Court

Commissioner Warns Of Investigation Surge

Sir Mark Rowley explained that high-profile criminal convictions often trigger an 'upsurge' in reporting because they empower other victims to come forward with their own stories. The Commissioner stated he would not be surprised if many more individuals approach the police with allegations, emphasizing that the force is open to hearing them. This prediction is based on the precedent that publicized legal outcomes often break the silence surrounding long-standing abuse cases involving individuals in positions of prominence.

Defence Arguments And Victim Blaming Concerns

The Metropolitan Police chief criticized certain lines of argument presented by Russell Brand's defence team, describing them as 'very close to victim blaming.' Specifically, Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, had told jurors that the complainants did not resist, scream, or attempt to leave during the alleged incidents. Sir Mark Rowley firmly rejected the notion that a victim's lack of physical resistance undermines their evidence, noting that psychological reactions to trauma vary greatly and that freezing is a common response.

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Specific Allegations Of Grooming And Exploitation

New details have emerged regarding the 16-year-old alleged victim, whose case involves accusations of grooming while she was still a virgin and Brand was 30 years old. Prosecution papers, which were not presented to the jury, allege that a BBC car transported her from school to the star's residence, where she was subsequently abused. This young accuser, known by the pseudonym 'Alice' from the Channel 4 Dispatches programme, claimed she had to physically punch Brand to prevent oral rape during their relationship.

Institutional Accountability And Future Charges

The Crown Prosecution Service is currently reviewing evidence to determine if further charges should be brought against Russell Brand following these new allegations. Simultaneously, questions are mounting regarding institutional responsibility, with scrutiny directed at BBC executives like Lesley Douglas and Channel 4 officials. Critics argue that these organizations turned a blind eye to Brand's behavior, allowing him to commit sex attacks while maintaining his status as a high-profile media personality.