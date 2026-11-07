Met Police Chief Mark Rowley Predicts More Claims Following Russell Brand Verdict

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warns that the conviction of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault serves as a tipping point, likely encouraging more victims to come forward with historic allegations against celebrities.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has declared that the conviction of former comedian Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault could serve as a critical tipping point for other alleged victims. The top police officer stated he would not be surprised if Brand's legal downfall encourages more individuals to report historic allegations against famous figures. Rowley noted that many, many more alleged victims may also come forward to accuse Brand of further offences. This significant legal development follows Brand spending his first night in solitary confinement at Wandsworth Prison after being found guilty on Thursday.

Impact of Russell Brand Conviction on Reporting

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner believes the verdict sends a powerful message to those who have suffered abuse by powerful individuals. Sir Mark drew direct comparisons to the posthumous exposure of Jimmy Savile, a prolific sex offender, which prompted a surge in victims coming forward. That case led to the eventual convictions of other celebrities, including Rolf Harris and Max Clifford. The Met chief paid tribute to those who came forward to report the most atrocious and ghastly experiences, despite the supposed star power of their abusers.

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Brand, now 51, was convicted after a jury heard evidence of attacks on four women at the height of his fame. He raped one victim, a 21-year-old, at his home in 2009. He is due to be sentenced on Monday. Sir Mark added that the jury's decision to convict Brand despite his celebrity status should give hope to others that they will be believed. The commissioner emphasized that seeing a powerful person taken down may be the final encouragement for victims to speak to the police.

Further Investigations Into Brand Allegations

Police detectives are currently investigating two further rape allegations against the former comedian. These inquiries include claims involving a victim who was just 16 years old at the time she is said to have been attacked. Officers have already submitted files of evidence in the hope of bringing further charges against him. Sir Mark told LBC radio that two other victims have come forward who want to tell their story, confirming that two additional rape cases are under investigation.

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The Met chief reiterated that he would not be surprised if many, many more allegations surface in the coming months. The ongoing investigations highlight the systemic nature of historical abuse within the entertainment industry. Law enforcement agencies are prioritizing these new leads to ensure that justice is served for all victims who have remained silent for years. The submission of evidence files marks a procedural step toward potential additional convictions for Russell Brand.

Criticism Of Defense Tactics And Rape Myths

Sir Mark Rowley strongly criticized Brand's legal team for peddling so-called rape myths to the jury. The defense suggested that the women were lying because they did not scream or attempt to flee during the attacks. They also questioned why the victims did not report what happened to police at the time. Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman is seeking to update the law to ensure juries are warned against such claims. She criticized Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, for these tactics.

Sir Mark expressed anger at the defense arguments, stating that misrepresenting how victims react to a jury was shocking. He explained that people react very differently to traumatic situations. Some people will freeze, some will fight, and others may bottle it up for ages. The commissioner argued that juries should not be misled by these misconceptions. The evidence in the Brand case was clear, despite the defense's attempts to introduce doubt based on victim behavior.

Reactions From Political Figures And Legal Professionals

Brand's defense included claims that journalists and police were effectively courting victims. This argument arose after the Sunday Times and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary exposed him as a sexual predator in 2023. Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault by a jury on Thursday. He left Southwark Crown Court in a prison van as onlookers attempted to photograph through its windows. The defense had accused journalists of being criminals in a pre-trial argument, suggesting a fair trial was impossible.

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Sir Mark stated he was not bothered by Brand's claims regarding media influence. Meanwhile, Ian Winter reported himself to the Bar Standards Board after launching a foul-mouthed tirade at a Sunday Times journalist. He was overheard telling Rosamund Urwin that he hoped she was pleased with herself. Winter later said he wanted the exchange to be subject to proper scrutiny following how matters were characterized in the press. Political reaction included comments from Andy Burnham, who stated he had no idea about Brand's wrongdoing when he backed him in 2014. The Prime Minister also indicated he would look at the way rape trials are conducted to prevent complainants from feeling on trial.