Met Police Adopt What3Words After Fatal GPS Error Kills Three

The Metropolitan Police now use What3Words after a GPS error caused a crash killing three people. The force adopts precise location tech to prevent future tragedies in London.

The Metropolitan Police Service has officially implemented the What3Words application across all its operations. This major technological shift follows a tragic event in Rainham, east London, where three individuals lost their lives due to a critical error in the force's geolocation systems. The implementation comes directly after a coroner's formal warning that the service's previous reliance on standard mobile phone location data is fundamentally imprecise and potentially dangerous for emergency response teams.

Coroner Details Fatal GPS Navigation Failure

Nadia Persaud, the Area Coroner for East London, stated that the fatal collision could have been entirely avoided if officers had been dispatched to the correct site sooner. The incident occurred on July 15, 2024, involving a BMW 4 Series carrying Davina Ruprah, Kiranjeet Sagoo, and Sachin Kalia. These passengers collided with a stationary Ford Transit van, resulting in immediate fatalities for all three occupants. The coroner determined that dispatchers sent responding officers to the wrong junction due to a data entry error.

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The emergency call was received by the Metropolitan Police Service at 9:19 pm. The caller identified the hazard at the Wennington junction, but the call handler failed to record this specific location in the system remarks. Consequently, the computer system listed the incorrect Dagenham junction as the incident site. Attending officers searched the wrong area and arrived too late to prevent the second collision, which happened around 10 pm when the speeding BMW aquaplaned on the wet roads and struck the van.

Precise Technology Replaces Imprecise Phone Mast Data

The coroner noted that the Ford Transit was resting on the central reservation, protruding slightly into lane three. This created a severe hazard for motorists traveling at appropriate speeds. While many vehicles passed safely, the BMW driver undertook emergency braking, lost control, and crashed. The coroner emphasized that the app What3Words provided the precise location only after officers were already delayed. The service has now accepted that the wide coverage area of phone masts is insufficient for pinpointing exact caller locations in critical situations.

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Nadia Persaud highlighted that there is plainly IT infrastructure available capable of finely pinpointing a person's location. She pointed out that this advanced technology is not currently built into the police IT structures. The over-reliance on imprecise mobile phone location systems raises the risk that call handlers may not give full attention to the specific information provided by callers. The coroner also warned that the call handler involved should have received additional training and that the supervisory team failed to discuss the error adequately.

Met Police Rollout and Training Syllabus Updates

In its formal response to the Prevention of Future Deaths report, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that What3Words has been rolled out across the entire force. The service stated that it accepts the concerns raised regarding the limitations of mobile phone mast data. They acknowledged the urgent need for more robust methods of establishing exact caller locations to ensure public safety and operational efficiency during emergency calls.

The MetCC Academy has formally incorporated What3Words into the 2026 training syllabus for all personnel. All new call handlers are now required to be trained to request, recognize, and utilize What3Words codes. This procedural change ensures that precise geolocation data is captured immediately during emergency calls. The service aims to prevent any future tragedies by eliminating the ambiguity that led to the loss of life in the Rainham incident.

Tributes to Victims and Legal Advocacy

Davina Ruprah was a 24-year-old budding lawyer and a first-class law graduate from the University of Hertfordshire. She was working as an administrator at a leading law firm and was about to start a new role as a paralegal. Her family established a fundraising page for The Law Society's Diversity Access Scheme in her memory. They shared her Instagram page, 'Life of an Aspiring Lawyer,' which was created to share her experiences and professional advice with others.

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Her family described her motto as 'Aspiring to Inspire,' noting that it truly reflected her generous spirit and desire to support others. Kiranjeet Sagoo, aged 36, was Davina's uncle, and Sachin Kalia, aged 19, was a friend of the group. The inquest heard that the BMW was traveling well in excess of the speed limit at the time of the crash. The combined factors of wet weather, excessive speed, and the delay caused by the GPS error resulted in a preventable tragedy that has now led to significant policy changes within the police force.