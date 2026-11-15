Met Office Snow Warning for Northern England and Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning for northern England and southern Scotland. Temperatures may drop to -8C with hazardous conditions expected Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a twelve-hour yellow snow warning for parts of the United Kingdom this week, as a significant cold air mass moves in from the west. This Arctic conditions bring temperatures that could plunge to minus eight degrees Celsius, particularly on Tuesday. Commuters in the north of England and Scotland face hazardous driving conditions with potential wind gusts reaching sixty miles per hour. The warning covers specific regions including the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Strathclyde, South West Scotland, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber. Meteorologists predict drifting snow, ice accretion, and blizzards could disrupt travel and daily life during this period.

Warning Timeline and Affected Zones

The yellow weather warning for snow is officially in place from midnight until noon on Tuesday. This specific timeframe targets the north of England and southern Scotland, where meteorologists anticipate severe visibility issues and icy surfaces. The preceding yellow weather warning for ice runs from six p.m. on Monday until ten a.m. on Tuesday morning. This earlier alert affects Scotland and the north of England, signaling that icy stretches will likely develop overnight. Drivers are being warned of difficult road conditions as freezing temperatures set in before the snow arrives. The combination of ice and subsequent snowfall creates a compounded risk for transportation networks across these northern zones.

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Meteorological Forecast Details

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern explained that the weather system involves a clash between milder air in the south and colder air further north. From mid-Wales northwards, wintry hazards are expected from Monday night through the start of Tuesday. McGivern noted that these hazards will mostly affect the hills of Wales, northern England, and southern Scotland. Specifically, freezing rain or snow is likely on upland parts of mid to north Wales on Monday evening. As the system moves into northern England and southern Scotland during the early hours of Tuesday, significant snow is expected above three hundred meters in northern areas and above one hundred fifty to two hundred meters in southern Scotland. Wind gusts of fifty to sixty miles per hour will exacerbate these conditions, creating blizzards on upland terrain.

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Health and Safety Implications

The UK Health Security Agency has issued guidance regarding the potential health impacts of this cold snap. The agency states that the weather warnings may cause an increased use of healthcare services. Vulnerable populations face a greater risk to their lives due to the extreme cold. Dr. Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at the UK Health Security Agency, described this as the first cold-health alert of the winter. She indicated that further alerts can be expected as the season progresses. Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold, which follows a week where temperatures dropped to minus six point six degrees Celsius in Sennybridge, Wales. Other locations like Shap in Cumbria and Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway also recorded temperatures of minus six point five degrees Celsius on Friday night.

Impact on Travel and Infrastructure

The Met Office has warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected by the weather system. Journey times for drivers and commuters are expected to be longer than usual due to the snow and ice. There is also a small chance of power outages or degradation of mobile phone service in the affected areas. Strong easterly winds may cause snow drifts and ice buildup on power lines, further threatening infrastructure stability. However, meteorologists note that the snow is expected to gradually turn to rain over the course of Tuesday. For the majority of the population in lower-lying areas, wet weather is more likely than significant wintry conditions. Despite this, icy patches are expected to persist towards the north and north-east, requiring continued caution for those traveling in these specific regions during the coming days.