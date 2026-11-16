Met Office Snow Warning and Cold Health Alert Hit UK

The Met Office issued a yellow snow warning and the UK Health Security Agency activated cold health alerts as temperatures dropped to -7.7C in the Scottish Highlands.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow across parts of the United Kingdom, coinciding with a cold health alert from the UK Health Security Agency following the coldest night of the season. Flurries began on the coast of North East England this morning, with photographs showing dog walkers and even swimmers braving the conditions at Cullercoats beach. Blizzard conditions and 60mph winds are expected to accompany the snowfall, creating hazardous travel and weather scenarios.

Met Office Snow Warning Details and Forecast

The Met Office has issued an 11-hour yellow warning for snow running from 12am to 11am tomorrow which stretches from the West Midlands to southern Scotland. A band of rain will head northwards through tonight and tomorrow morning which will likely turn to snow after it encounters colder air within the warning area. Locations at an altitude of 300ft (100m) or higher will mainly be affected, with any snow falling below this level expected to be temporary and quickly melting.

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Forecasters said in areas where snow does accumulate, depths of up to 2in (5cm) are likely with some locations above 1,000ft (300m) potentially seeing up to 6in (15cm). It comes after the UK's coldest night of autumn so far with the Tulloch Bridge weather station in the Scottish Highlands recording -7.7C (18.1F) early this morning. That made today the eighth consecutive day of sub-zero temperatures, with the daily lows over the past week being -4.5C, -7.2C, -6.6C, -4.6C, -6.2C, -4.3C and -2.6C.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern Warns of Disruption

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said there will be an 'unsettled picture' from tonight regarding the weather pattern. He said: 'It's during Monday evening that we're likely to see some freezing rain or snow over upland parts of mid to North Wales, rain at lower levels. Then as that system moves into the colder air across Northern England and southern Scotland during the early hours of Tuesday, we're likely again to see some significant and disruptive snow above 300 metres for northern England, above about 150 to 200 metres for southern Scotland.'

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He said while there could be a little snow at lower levels, it will likely turn back to rain by the start of the day, adding: 'And for where most people live, it will mostly be wet weather rather than wintry weather.' The Met Office warned of potential travel disruption on higher level routes with the possibility of ice forming on infrastructure such as power lines. Yellow warnings for ice were also in place across the north of England and Scotland until 10am today.

UK Health Security Agency Cold Alert Impact

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber. These began at 9pm last night and will run until 9am on Thursday. The alerts mean weather conditions could result in an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people. The Met Office warned of icy patches on some roads and pavements as well as injuries from slips or falls.

Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: 'This is the latest cold health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter. Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.' Mr Coleman added that people should try to heat the rooms they use the most, if possible and dress warmly during colder spells.