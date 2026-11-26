New Met Office analysis reveals doubling of UK summer days above 25C and significant frost reductions due to human-induced warming, with severe health impacts recorded.

Britain faces a permanent shift toward hotter summers and milder winters as a result of human-induced climate change, according to a comprehensive new analysis by the Met Office. The national meteorological service reports that the frequency of days exceeding 25C has doubled over the past decade, while the occurrence of winter air frost s has sharply declined. This data underscores the accelerating impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the UK's seasonal weather patterns.

Shifting Seasonal Patterns and Temperature Records

The Met Office science manager James Pope explained that the summer window is widening while the winter window narrows, affecting weather conditions throughout the entire year. The number of winter days recording an air frost has fallen from approximately 38 days per winter between 1961 and 1990 to around 28 days in the last decade. This trend is projected to continue, with climate models suggesting a further reduction to roughly 24 days per winter if global warming reaches 2C.

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Conversely, summer temperatures are rising significantly. The number of summer days reaching 25C has more than doubled, increasing from an average of four days per summer in the 1961 to 1990 period to nearly nine days in the last decade. Southern England has experienced an even sharper rise, with these days increasing from just over eight to more than 16 in the last ten years. Hot summer days exceeding 30C have also become more common, rising from an average of 0.3 days per summer in the late twentieth century to 1.2 days recently.

Record-Breaking Heat and Mortality Impacts

This summer stands as the warmest ever recorded in the UK since records began in 1884. The average temperature across June, July, and August reached 16.5C, surpassing the previous high of 16.1C set in the previous year. The top six warmest summers on record have all occurred this century, with 2026 ranking first, followed by 2025, 2018, 2006, 2003, and 2022. The Met Office estimates that a summer like the one in 2026 is now around 130 times more likely due to climate change, transforming it into a one-in-nine-year event.

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The human cost of these extreme temperatures is substantial. The UK Health Security Agency found that 5,258 deaths were related to hot weather this year, the highest number since records began in 2016. A specific heatwave in late June prompted a rare red alert from the Met Office, as temperatures hit 38C on June 26 in Lingwood in Norfolk. The most heat-associated deaths were recorded between June 21 and 28, with an estimated 2,401 people succumbing to the weather during that week.

Agricultural and Economic Consequences

James Pope warned that these shifting weather patterns have significant impacts across agriculture and a range of other sectors. The combination of higher temperatures and altered rainfall patterns creates new challenges for farmers and industries reliant on stable climate conditions. The summer was also characterized by extreme dryness, with England experiencing its driest July since data began, recording only 7mm of rain, which is just 10 percent of the long-term average.

Regional variations are also evident in the data. While Scotland remains the frostiest nation, it has seen a decrease in air frost days from around 45 between 1961 and 1990 to around 38 in the last ten years. Frost days have decreased in spring and autumn as well, with the UK seeing an average of almost five fewer air frost days in spring and almost three in autumn. These changes affect everything from garden maintenance to energy consumption patterns across different regions.

Future Projections and Climate Warnings

The Met Office emphasizes that climate change is not just about the peak of summer or the depths of winter, but affects weather throughout the whole year. The cause of these shifts is identified as human-induced warming from emitting greenhouse gases. If the world warms by 2C, projections show that the number of summer days exceeding 25C could increase to about 15 days per summer. This suggests that current trends are part of a broader, long-term transformation of the UK climate that will require adaptation across multiple sectors of society.