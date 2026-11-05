Met Gala 2026 Theme Revealed as Costume Art Following Galliano Exhibition Cancellation

The Met Gala 2026 theme is Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion is Art. This follows the cancellation of John Galliano's dedicated exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On Monday, February 23, Vogue announced that the 2026 Met Gala will feature the theme Costume Art. The publication specified that the annual event on May 3 will have a Fashion is Art dress code. This directive aligns with the ethos of the accompanying exhibition.

Met Gala 2026 Theme Details

The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed the Gala details on Monday, February 23, via social media. Vogue stated that the directive perfectly reflects the ethos of Costume Art. The event is scheduled to take place on the first Monday of May in New York City.

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Galliano Exhibition Cancellation

The 2026 Met Gala theme announcement follows the withdrawal of a dedicated John Galliano exhibition. The Metropolitan Museum of Art had initially confirmed on Thursday, November 5, that extraordinaryORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday would be curated by John Galliano. The exhibition aimed to elevate simple garments and explore disposable materials as wearable art.

Galliano expressed deep gratitude for the honor of proposing the show in August. He thanked Max, Andrew, Anna, and the entire Met team for their confidence and scholarship. However, he later decided with great sadness that the exhibition should not take place at this time.

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Designer Apology and Statement

John Galliano, 65, took full accountability for the pain caused by his past words. He specifically apologized to the Jewish and Asian communities for the hurt he caused. He stated that meaningful atonement requires continuing responsibility through listening and learning over time.

The designer did not want the debate surrounding him to put the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a difficult position. He emphasized that institutional recognition or a single public gesture cannot achieve atonement. His decision prioritized the integrity of the Costume Institute over his own platform.

Wintour Support and Future Impact

Anna Wintour supported Galliano's decision to postpone his exhibition. She described his choice as very courageous and a measure of the man he is. Wintour stated that she believes this is the right decision and offered full support to both him and the Museum.

The canceled exhibit was originally planned to open to the public from May 9 to January 9, 2028. The new Costume Art theme for the 2026 Met Gala provides a different focus for fashion's biggest night of the year. Vogue announced the new theme on Monday, November 17, alongside details of the accompanying exhibit.