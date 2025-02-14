Met Gala 2025 Unveils 'Tailored for You' Theme Celebrating Black Style

The Met Gala 2025 dress code is 'Tailored for You,' celebrating a new Costume Institute exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which focuses on Black menswear and dandyism throughout history.

The Met Gala dress code for 2025 has been unveiled, and this year's fashion extravaganza will be 'Tailored for You.' The theme is intricately linked to a groundbreaking exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute titled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style .' This marks the first time in over two decades that the Met Gala exhibit has focused exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style.

The Costume Institute has also revived the tradition of a 'host committee,' augmenting the already impressive lineup of hosts, including Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Usher, a prominent member of the host committee, remarked, 'The theme this year is not only timely, but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.' Sha'Carri Richardson, another committee member, added, 'Our style isn't just what we wear — it's how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word.'Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi will join the star-studded roster to craft the delectable menu for the night. The 2025 Met Gala theme celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which offers a compelling cultural and historical exploration of 'Black style from the 18th century to today through the lens of dandyism.' The exhibit draws inspiration from Guest Curator Monica L. Miller's acclaimed book, 'Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.' Miller explained, 'Fashion and dress have been used in a contest of power and aesthetics for Black people from the time of enslavement to the present, and dandyism has long served as a vehicle through which one can manipulate the relationship between clothing, identity, and power.' She further elaborated, 'The history of Black dandyism illustrates how Black people have transformed from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous, self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters.' The Met Gala will take place on May 5th, while the exhibition opens its doors on May 10th and will run through October 26th.





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Gala Fashion Black Style Tailoring Dandyism Costume Institute Exhibition New York

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Gala 2025 to Celebrate Black Style with 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' ThemeThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced the theme and co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala. 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' will focus on menswear and Black designers, marking a significant milestone in the gala's history.

Read more »

Met Gala 2025 to Celebrate Black Menswear with 'Tailored For You' Dress CodeThe 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', will focus on menswear and celebrate Black style through history. The dress code, 'Tailored for You', encourages guests to interpret the theme through their personal style, featuring various menswear elements like zoot suits, sapeur styles, and accessories.

Read more »

Met Gala 2025: What’s the ‘Black Dandyism’ Theme, Explained?The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute announced the theme for next year’s exhibit and the co-hosts, like A$AP Rocky, for the 2025 Met Gala.

Read more »

Met Gala 2025: Dress code, theme, co-chairs and more revealedThis year's Met Gala theme, celebrity co-chairs and more have been announced.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »