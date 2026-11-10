Messina Touring Group Keeps a Small Roster and Looks Ahead 25 Years

Messina Touring Group says its small artist roster and long-tenured staff will guide how it operates over the next 25 years as the music business changes.

Messina Touring Group, known as MTG, is a music promotion company whose team members say their long-term approach to artists and staff is unlikely to change as the industry evolves. The Nashville office is led by its president, McCollister, who began her career in the company's ticketing department at the age of 22. Her rise through the firm illustrates the internal growth that MTG leaders describe as central to the company's culture.

MTG's founder, Louis Messina, has built the company around staff who stay for decades. McCollister says that many of her colleagues have worked at MTG since they took their first jobs out of college, and she traces that loyalty to Messina's belief in each employee.

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How Messina Touring Group Builds Long-Term Teams

Messina Touring Group develops its leaders from within, and its founder's support for staff is the foundation of that model. McCollister compares the way Louis Messina backs his employees to the way he nurtures his relationships with artists.

As MTG continues to support its promoters, Louis Messina has been handing more responsibilities to his fellow teammates. The company also gives those staff members opportunities to build their own artist relationships, which allows the business to grow through people already inside the firm.

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Small Artist Roster Keeps Attention on Each Client

Messina Touring Group deliberately keeps a small artist roster so that every client receives full attention from the team. Rather than having each person juggle multiple acts, MTG assigns its staff to a limited number of artists.

McCollister explains that the company is not trying to take on every opportunity in the market. She says MTG must grow very slowly to preserve this structure, and that finding the right artist starts with someone on the team being extremely passionate about that musician and confident the fit is right.

The company's relationship with Bridgers illustrates that process. Messina joined the effort after discussions that began following Bridgers' involvement with The Eras Tour, and Bridgers is now promoted by MTG.

Preparing for the Next 25 Years at MTG

Messina Touring Group expects its next 25 years to look much like its past, with the same focus on individual artists. McCollister says the company has always operated in a way that is unique to each artist, so shifts in the business do not change its core method.

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McCollister says the team plans to adapt as conditions change while continuing to deliver long-term success for its clients. For MTG, that means keeping a small roster, growing carefully, and relying on staff who have built their careers inside the company.