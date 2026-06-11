Bomb threats hit European newsrooms and flights, signed by purported Mikhail Andropov

European newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria received bomb threats on Friday from a purported Mikhail Andropov, claiming responsibility for a widening wave of hoax threats disrupting passenger flights across Europe. The threats followed days of aviation disruptions, with dozens of flights affected and no explosives found.

European newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria received emailed bomb threats on Friday from a purported Mikhail Andropov, who claimed responsibility for a widening wave of hoax threats disrupting passenger flights across Europe.

The messages, headlined Message to the West, were sent to Ireland's public broadcaster RTE, which evacuated its offices and suspended programming, and Bulgaria's Nova TV. Britain's Sky also said it had received a security threat. The threats warned that an explosive device would detonate within 45 minutes. RTE evacuated its offices after receiving an email warning that an explosive device would detonate within 45 minutes.

Also read European Aviation Chaos: Bomb Threats Divert Flights

Nova TV and RTE Evacuated Amid Threats

Bulgaria's Nova TV received a similar message. Police inspected Nova TV's newsroom in Sofia and declared the building safe. Employees subsequently returned to their desks, and the broadcaster maintained its programming. RTE suspended programming and evacuated its offices while security teams investigated.

Some broadcasts disappeared for as long as three hours, replaced by music and prerecorded announcements. The emails carried the subject line Message to the West. They were signed by someone identifying himself as Mikhail Andropov, who claimed to lead a group behind the recent aviation threats. One message warned that an operative had planted an explosive device inside a broadcaster's building and gave authorities just 45 minutes before the alleged detonation.

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But this is only the beginning. What happened this week is just a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future, the sender wrote. No explosives have been discovered at any affected location. The newsroom warnings followed several days of bomb threats targeting European aviation.

The first major wave emerged Tuesday, affecting at least seven flights and a cruise ship. Threats prompted emergency landings, flight diversions and fighter jet escorts across Poland, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain. Another wave struck Thursday, affecting at least 27 flights, some of them making unplanned landings or being escorted to their destinations by fighter jets.

Wizz Air Diverted Amid Flight Alerts

On Friday, an Italian airport authority source said a Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome had been diverted to Venice but, despite more than a dozen hoax threats, overall there was far less direct disruption to air travel. Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport reported nine threatened flights on Friday, including services connecting Denmark, Spain and Britain. France also reported threats against at least four flights. A Ryanair service scheduled to travel from Lisbon to Rome encountered another alert.

At least three aircraft received escorts from Hungarian fighter jets during Friday's incidents. Hungarian jets did, however, escort airliners flying from Brussels to Sofia and from Prague to Bucharest and Cyprus through Hungarian airspace. Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said NATO had ordered some air patrols in the area, the first report that the Western defense alliance had become involved. Every affected aircraft landed safely, and authorities have found no explosives aboard the threatened planes.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Europe appeared to be facing hybrid aggression and a form of psychological warfare. Many European officials have accused Russia of a campaign of hybrid or grey zone disruptions that are essentially cheap to execute, easy to deny and not expected to trigger an armed response.

European Leaders Warn of Hybrid Warfare

European technology commissioner Henna Virkkunen told Reuters on Thursday that since 2022 Europe had faced a range of hybrid operations including sabotage of critical infrastructure, drone incursions, cyber breaches and election interference. We are under attack all the time, she said. The reason behind these operations is to destabilize our societies and create mistrust among our citizens. It's not always Russia who is behind different hybrid operations, she said, adding: Quite often it is Russia.

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On Thursday, an airport source in Italy said bomb threats had been sent to several airlines and airport operators in Rome and Milan purporting to be from fighters of the Male State, a far-right anti-feminist movement banned in Russia. Reuters could not confirm who had sent the email. Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a Russian blogger who set up Male State in 2016, said it no longer existed and was not involved in any way.

Security experts said on Thursday that the threats might be intended to punish European nations that have armed or financed Ukraine as it resists the full-scale invasion Russia launched in 2022. It was also possible, however, that individuals were laying false trails, issuing copycat threats or acting on personal grievances. Investigators have not established whether the newsroom threats share a source with the growing wave of aviation disruptions.

Reuters was not able to establish the identity of the sender, the origin of the emails, or whether they had in fact come from the same source as the threats to any or all of the flights. Authorities have yet to identify the person behind the newsroom emails or establish whether all the threats share a common source. Investigators are examining the messages alongside the wider wave of aviation disruptions.

Security Systems Tested by Anonymous Threats

The incidents have exposed how anonymous bomb threats can disrupt critical infrastructure without any confirmed explosives. Each alert forces security teams to investigate potential dangers before normal operations can resume. Airline security departments initially assess incoming threats through established procedures. They then alert authorities, who can order flight diversions or deploy fighter aircraft when necessary.

Systems have also heightened security concerns across Europe. Investigators have not established any connection between those incidents and the bomb threats. No explosives have been discovered at the affected aircraft or broadcasting facilities.

However, the sender's warning that this is only the beginning has left European authorities facing the possibility of further disruptions.