Mesa Police Officers Held After Homemade Bomb Targets Patrol Car

Two Mesa men face felony charges after allegedly tossing a homemade explosive at a police cruiser, injuring an officer and triggering a major legal response.

Two men are currently in custody facing serious felony charges after Mesa Police reported that one of them threw a homemade explosive device at an occupied police patrol car in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident, which occurred around 6:29 a.m. near the intersection of Sunland Avenue and 96th Street, resulted in significant damage to the vehicle and necessitated a medical check for the officer inside.

Christopher Patrick Byassee, aged 57, is being held on a $500,000 secured bond and faces eight felony counts, including aggravated assault on a first responder and arson of an occupied structure. His alleged accomplice, Christopher David Jones, aged 55, is held on a $200,000 secured bond and faces two felony counts related to arson and criminal damage. Both defendants appeared before Commissioner Elizabeth Campbell for their initial court hearings on Friday morning.

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The Explosion Mechanism and Immediate Aftermath

The explosive device detonated near the rear driver-side tire of the marked patrol car, causing the gas door to blow off, damaging a taillight, and leaving visible burn marks and residue on the vehicle. Police estimated the physical damage to the cruiser at more than $2,000. The officer inside the vehicle immediately drove away to find cover and reported ringing in his ears, prompting an urgent trip to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The patrol car was stopped with emergency lights active and windows rolled down while the officer assisted with a separate, unrelated shots-fired investigation. Neither Byassee nor Jones was connected to the original emergency call that brought the police presence to the area. The blast was powerful enough to switch a neighbor's security camera from night vision to day mode, capturing the event on video.

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Security Footage and Suspect Identification

Security footage from a home on the 900 block of South 96th Street clearly shows two men on the patio before the explosion. In the recording, one individual lights an object that appears to be burning and throws it toward the patrol car. The device rolls toward the vehicle and explodes shortly after. The two men then walk back inside the residence.

Police responded to the home and ordered occupants to exit. The homeowner, who uses a walker and has limited mobility, was ruled out as a suspect because his appearance did not match the individuals in the video. Furthermore, surveillance showed no one else entered or left the property before police arrived. The bomb squad later confirmed the device was an improvised explosive, and small pieces of cardboard were found scattered around the blast zone.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Statements

Christopher David Jones told police he believed the lit object was a firework after seeing Byassee holding a butane torch. Jones stated he watched Byassee throw the device over his shoulder and then followed him back inside. However, police view Jones as an accomplice, suggesting his video shows him using his body to shield Byassee from the officer's line of sight while the explosive was being prepared and thrown.

Byassee initially claimed ignorance regarding the explosion before requesting legal representation. During the search of the residence, officers discovered several firearms in a back bedroom secured by a keypad lock, which Byassee claimed was his personal space. Among these weapons was a shotgun with a damaged or altered serial number. Byassee has a prior criminal history including burglary, stalking, and aggravated harassment.

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Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Both men have been appointed public defenders and are scheduled for a status conference on November 19. A preliminary hearing is set for November 23 at the South Court Tower. The cases have separate numbers and have not been joined for joint trial proceedings. Byassee faces additional charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon due to his prior convictions.

As conditions of his release, Byassee is prohibited from possessing weapons, lighters, or torches, and he must not contact Jones. Jones faces charges of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, with the arson charge classified as a Class 2 felony, the most serious count for either defendant. The investigation into the motive behind targeting the police vehicle continues.