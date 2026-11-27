German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirms the EU summit on the 2028-2034 budget ended early due to deep disagreements. Leaders will return for a final push on December 17.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that a crucial special European Union summit focused on the bloc's long-term budget concluded prematurely on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Leaders acknowledged that their positions remain significantly apart regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028 to 2034, highlighting persistent financial divisions among member states. This unexpected end to the two-day meeting in Brussels underscores the deep chasm between wealthy contributors and other nations over spending priorities.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated during a press conference in Brussels that the discussions revealed substantial differences in perspective that could not be resolved during the initial session. He emphasized that bridging these gaps will require considerable time and goodwill from all participating nations involved in the negotiations. The leaders agreed to pause formal negotiations rather than resume them on Friday morning, opting instead for a final round of talks scheduled around midnight to allow for further internal consultations.

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Merz noted that the European Council now faces a more challenging task in reconciling these conflicting views ahead of the next critical step. Despite the early termination, he affirmed that member states remain committed to reaching a comprehensive agreement by the end of 2026 to ensure stability. The Chancellor expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of success in the upcoming intensive summit, though he admitted he cannot guarantee a resolution will be found.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz argued that the current proposal by European Council President Antonio Costa is too high and exceeds acceptable financial limits for Germany. He demanded deeper cuts to the budget and explicitly ruled out the possibility of new borrowing to finance the framework, insisting on fiscal discipline. Merz insisted that the budget must prioritize essential tasks, specifically strengthening European defense capabilities and ensuring sustained support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

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The Chancellor highlighted the imbalance in Germany's current financial contributions, noting that Berlin pays for approximately a quarter of the EU budget in total. In contrast, Germany receives only around 8 percent of the funds back directly, creating a significant net contribution gap that Berlin seeks to rectify. He called for an adjustment in member states' contributions to ensure a fairer distribution of costs across the union, arguing that equity is essential for long-term cohesion.

Prior to the formal talks, Merz met with leaders from net-contributor countries to coordinate their stance on the budget and present a united front. This group, known as the Sensible Seven, continues to advocate for strict savings measures, including reductions to funds supporting poorer regions within the EU. They argue that Europe must exercise proportionality and that the budget cannot grow indefinitely without fair burden distribution among all member states.

The European Commission initially proposed a package worth €1.985 trillion for the 2028-2034 period in July, a figure that was immediately controversial. This original plan was rejected by Germany and other wealthy member states who deemed it too expensive and unsustainable for their national economies. In response to the backlash, Antonio Costa tabled a compromise proposal worth €1.781 trillion, attempting to bridge the gap between ambition and affordability.

However, even with these significant cuts, the package remains nearly 50 percent larger than the current 2021-2027 budget framework, which remains a point of contention for critics. German media reports indicate that Berlin wants the Commission's original plan trimmed by around €400 billion to align with its fiscal constraints. This target would bring the total budget closer to €1.59 trillion, a figure that Merz considers more realistic and equitable for Germany's contribution level.

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Achieving this €1.59 trillion figure would require an additional reduction of roughly €200 billion from Costa's current draft proposal, a steep demand for the Commission. The Chancellor made it clear that decisions must eventually be taken by a qualified majority to ensure progress and prevent further delays in the legislative process. He warned that without a fair compromise, the financial stability of the union could be jeopardized in the coming years.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz prepared the group for a relatively intensive EU leaders summit on December 17, which will serve as the final opportunity for leaders to bridge their differences before the year ends. He stated that this session would determine whether a deal can be successfully concluded, marking a critical juncture for European integration. While he cannot guarantee success, he expressed that he has not given up hope that the necessary political will will emerge to secure the agreement.

Merz reiterated that everyone must contribute to security and economic strength, which requires adequate reserves for long-term financing of key initiatives. He stressed that the budget must reflect the reality of Europe's geopolitical challenges, including the need for robust defense capabilities and unwavering support for allies. The upcoming negotiations will test the resilience of the EU's fiscal policy and the ability of member states to find common ground.