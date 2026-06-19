Meryl Streep's Hilarious Insect Queen Cameo in Pixar's Hoppers and the Film's Streaming Success

Pixar's Hoppers features a memorable cameo by Meryl Streep as the Insect Queen, who is squished early on. Director Daniel Chong shares how Streep not only accepted the role but also loved the joke, enhancing the film's emotional resonance. The movie's strong Disney+ performance also fuels speculation about a sequel.

The animated film Hoppers , released earlier this year, features a brief cameo by acclaimed actress Meryl Streep as the Insect Queen, a character who is unexpectedly squished early in the story.

Director Daniel Chong initially did not expect to secure Streep for the role but decided to pitch it to her anyway. To his surprise, she not only accepted but also appreciated the humor of her character's quick demise, recognizing that the joke works specifically because it is Meryl Streep who gets squished, creating an emotional impact for the audience. Chong was relieved that she was 'down for the joke' and playful about it.

The ensemble voice cast also includes Piper Curda as Mabel Tanaka and Bobby Moynihan as King George, alongside Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Eduardo Franco, and Sam Richardson. The film has become a hit on Disney+, demonstrating strong streaming performance. There is speculation about a potential sequel, though Pixar would need to address certain challenges to move forward.

Additional entertainment news snippets mention Florence Pugh filming a romantic comedy with Andy Samberg, a sequel to a beloved Jim Carrey movie with the original director returning, Blumhouse's horror film starring Julia Garner finding a new streaming home, and the lasting streaming appeal of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Interviews with Hoppers stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan revealed they initially thought they might be recast, while director Daniel Chong and producer Nicole Paradis Grindle discussed the film's development and success





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Meryl Streep Hoppers Pixar Animated Film Daniel Chong Insects Queen Disney+ Streaming Sequel Ensemble Cast

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